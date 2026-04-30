H&R Reports Voting Results from 2026 Annual Meeting of Unitholders

TORONTO, April 30, 2026 /CNW/ - H&R Real Estate Investment Trust ("H&R REIT" or the "REIT") (TSX: HR.UN) is pleased to announce that each of the trustee nominees listed in the management information circular dated March 16, 2026 for the annual meeting of unitholders of the REIT (the "Circular") held earlier today was elected as a trustee of the REIT.

Each of the REIT trustees was re-elected with votes in favour ranging from approximately 98.97% to 92.44% of the votes cast at the meeting. Voting results for the individual trustees of the REIT are as follows:

Name of Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Lindsay Brand 158,656,125 98.54 % 2,350,712 1.46 % Mark M. Cowie 159,343,674 98.97 % 1,663,163 1.03 % S. Stephen Gross 158,643,525 98.53 % 2,363,312 1.47 % Brenna Haysom 148,834,324 92.44 % 12,172,513 7.56 % Thomas J. Hofstedter 151,363,257 94.01 % 9,643,579 5.99 % Juli Morrow 159,285,567 98.93 % 1,721,270 1.07 % Marvin Rubner 159,163,043 98.85 % 1,843,794 1.15 %

In addition, the REIT is pleased to announce that a non-binding advisory resolution on the REIT's approach to executive compensation, as set out in the Circular, was passed as an ordinary resolution of the unitholders by a majority on a vote conducted by way of ballot. The results of the ballot were 151,249,540 votes (93.94%) voting in favour of the 'say on pay' resolution.

All other matters set out in the Circular were approved by the requisite majority of the unitholders at the meeting. Final results on all matters voted at the meeting will be filed shortly with the Canadian securities regulators.

About H&R REIT

H&R is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. H&R has ownership interests in a Canadian and U.S. portfolio primarily comprised of high-quality residential (operating as Lantower Residential), industrial and office properties totalling approximately 21.2 million square feet.

Additional information regarding H&R REIT is available at www.hr-reit.com and on www.sedarplus.com.

SOURCE H&R Real Estate Investment Trust

For further information: Larry Froom, Chief Financial Officer, 416-635-7520, e-mail [email protected]