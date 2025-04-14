GATINEAU, QC , April 14, 2025 /CNW/ -

Elections Canada has mailed the Guide to the federal election to each household in Canada .

has mailed the to each household in . The guide provides information about where and when to vote and on voter identification requirements, including the pieces of ID accepted at the polls.

It also reminds electors that if they have not received a voter information card showing their correct name and address, they should take steps to register to vote or update their registration.

Electors have several options to register or update their registration before the registration deadline, Tuesday, April 22, 6 p.m. (local time). Electors can register, or check or update their registration:

Online. We encourage electors to use Elections Canada's Online Voter Registration Service.



By contacting their local Elections Canada office, which they can find online or by calling 1-800-463-6868.



At advance polls. Electors who wish to vote at an advance poll can register or update their registration at their assigned advance polling place just before they vote. Advance polls are open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., from Friday, April 18, to Monday, April 21.

Electors who have not registered by Tuesday, April 22, 6 p.m. (local time), may register at their assigned polling station just before they vote on election day.

Electors who would like more information can call 1-800-463-6868.

Elections Canada is hiring election workers to fill various paid positions in the federal election. Anyone interested in making an impact in their community can apply online or contact their local Elections Canada office for more information.

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

