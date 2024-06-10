Guides to the Federal By-election in Toronto-St. Paul's Are in the Mail
Elections Canada
Jun 10, 2024, 10:33 ET
GATINEAU, QC, June 10, 2024 /CNW/ -
- Elections Canada has mailed a guide to each household in Toronto–St. Paul's (Ontario), where a by-election is taking place.
- The guide reminds electors that if they have not received a voter information card showing their correct name and address, they should take steps to register or update their registration.
- Electors in Toronto–St. Paul's have several options to register or update their registration before the deadline, Tuesday, June 18, 6 p.m. (local time), or at the polling place on an advance polling day or on election day.
- We encourage electors to use Elections Canada's Online Voter Registration Service to register or update their address.
- Electors can also contact the Elections Canada office in Toronto–St. Paul's to register or update their registration.
- Electors who wish to vote at an advance poll can register or update their registration at their assigned advance polling place just before they vote. Advance polls are open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. from Friday, June 14 to Monday, June 17.
- Electors who have not registered by Tuesday, June 18, 6 p.m. (local time), may register at their assigned polling station just before they vote on election day. For faster service at the polls, they can enter their information online and print a pre-filled registration certificate that they can bring and sign when they go to vote.
- Electors who would like more information can call 1-800-463-6868.
- The guide also provides information about voter identification requirements, including the pieces of ID accepted at the polls.
- Elections Canada is hiring election workers to fill various paid positions in the Toronto–St. Paul's by-election. Anyone interested in making an impact in their community can apply online at elections.ca or contact the local Elections Canada office for more information..
Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.
SOURCE Elections Canada
For further information: Elections Canada Media Relations, [email protected]
