Elections Canada has mailed a guide to each household in Mississauga–Lakeshore ( Ontario ), where a by-election is taking place.

Electors in Mississauga–Lakeshore have several options to register or update their registration before the deadline, Tuesday, December 6 , 6:00 p.m. (local time):

We encourage electors to use Election Canada's Online Voter Registration Service to register or update their address.

Electors can also contact their Elections Canada office to register or update their registration.

Electors who wish to vote at an advance poll can register or update their registration at their assigned advance polling station just before they vote. Advance polls are open from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. from Friday, December 2 to Monday, December 5.

Electors who have not registered by Tuesday, December 6, 6:00 p.m. (local time) may register at their assigned polling station just before they vote on election day. For faster service at the polls, they can enter their information online and print a pre-filled registration certificate that they can bring and sign when they go to vote.

and print a pre-filled registration certificate that they can bring and sign when they go to vote. Electors who would like more information can call 1-800-463-6868.

The guide also provides information about safety measures and voter identification requirements, including the pieces of ID accepted at the polls.

Electors who are self-isolating, are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have been in contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19 are encouraged to apply to vote by special ballot and return it by mail. They have until 6:00 p.m. (local time) on Tuesday, December 6 to apply.

Electors who have concerns about voting in person can vote by special ballot and return it by mail. They can also call 1-800-486-6868 or visit elections.ca for information about the measures in place to make voting safe at their local office or at their assigned polling station on advance polling days and election day.

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

