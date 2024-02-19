Elections Canada
Feb. 19, 2024
- Elections Canada has mailed a guide to each household in Durham (Ontario), where a by-election is taking place.
- The guide reminds electors that if they have not received a voter information card showing their correct name and address, they should take steps to register or update their registration.
- Electors in Durham have several options to register or update their registration before the deadline, Tuesday, February 27, 6 p.m. (local time):
- We encourage electors to use Elections Canada's Online Voter Registration Service to register or update their address.
- Electors can also contact the Elections Canada office in Durham to register or update their registration.
- Electors who wish to vote at an advance poll can register or update their registration at their assigned advance polling station just before they vote. Advance polls are open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. from Friday, February 23, to Monday, February 26.
- Electors who have not registered by Tuesday, February 27, 6 p.m. (local time), may register at their assigned polling station just before they vote on election day. For faster service at the polls, they can enter their information online and print a pre-filled registration certificate that they can bring and sign when they go to vote.
- Electors who would like more information can call 1-800-463-6868.
- The guide also provides information about voter identification requirements, including the pieces of ID accepted at the polls.
- Elections Canada is hiring election workers to fill various paid positions in the Durham by-election. Those interested in making an impact in their community can apply online at elections.ca or contact their local Elections Canada office for more information.
Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.
