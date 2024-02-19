GATINEAU, QC, Feb. 19, 2024 /CNW/ -

Elections Canada has mailed a guide to each household in Durham ( Ontario ), where a by-election is taking place.

The guide reminds electors that if they have not received a voter information card showing their correct name and address, they should take steps to register or update their registration.

Electors in Durham have several options to register or update their registration before the deadline, Tuesday, February 27 , 6 p.m. (local time): We encourage electors to use Elections Canada's Online Voter Registration Service to register or update their address. Electors can also contact the Elections Canada office in Durham to register or update their registration. Electors who wish to vote at an advance poll can register or update their registration at their assigned advance polling station just before they vote. Advance polls are open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. from Friday, February 23 , to Monday, February 26 .

Electors who have not registered by Tuesday, February 27, 6 p.m. (local time), may register at their assigned polling station just before they vote on election day. For faster service at the polls, they can enter their information online and print a pre-filled registration certificate that they can bring and sign when they go to vote.

Electors who would like more information can call 1-800-463-6868.

The guide also provides information about voter identification requirements, including the pieces of ID accepted at the polls.

Elections Canada is hiring election workers to fill various paid positions in the Durham by-election. Those interested in making an impact in their community can apply online at elections.ca or contact their local Elections Canada office for more information.

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

