NEW YORK, May 18, 2026 /CNW/ -- Guidepoint today announced the strategic repositioning of its global business, marking its expansion from expert network to AI-powered access to real-time expert insights. Building on years of investment in technology, content, and new research capabilities, this shift realigns the company around how elite research teams operate today: faster, more connected, and increasingly AI-enabled.

"Guidepoint has always been at the frontier of how clients access expert insight," said Albert Sebag, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Guidepoint. "Today, that means more than direct conversations with experts. Research teams need to shape hypotheses, gather primary insight, validate assumptions, synthesize findings, and build confidence in their decisions. Guidepoint has evolved to support that full research process, giving clients more ways to access expert knowledge and move from question to answer."

Guidepoint's connected workflows are designed to meet research teams where they are. They bring together live expert consultations, on-demand expert content through the Guidepoint Library, AI-enabled synthesis, and a suite of integration tools including several APIs and an MCP.

This evolution includes:

More ways to engage with experts – Clients can conduct 1-to-1 expert interviews, launch surveys, join live teleconferences, or scale expert research through Guidepoint's expert moderators and AI Moderation. AI Moderation helps teams gather structured expert input across multiple perspectives, with completion targeted within about 48 hours.

Broader coverage at scale – Guidepoint provides access to 2,000,000+ experts across 300+ industries and 150 countries. The Guidepoint Library includes 100,000+ proprietary, fully compliance-reviewed transcripts and expert interviews, with 1,400+ live interviews and 5,000+ new transcripts added each month.

Faster answers from trusted content – AskGp helps clients search, summarize, and synthesize expert content with source-cited answers in seconds. Inside Guidepoint360, teams can move from question to answer while tracing every finding back to the expert source.

One connected workspace for research teams - Guidepoint360 centralizes consultations, transcripts, AI tools, and project organization in a single platform.

Flexible integration into enterprise systems - Guidepoint supports client workflows through APIs, MCP, and other integration capabilities that help bring expert knowledge into existing research and enterprise AI environments, without sacrificing speed, rigor, or transparency.

This evolution is accompanied by a global brand refresh, including a new logo and website. More importantly, it reflects the reality of what Guidepoint has become: a global business that serves clients across more formats, more content types, and more research workflows than ever before.

To learn more, visit www.guidepoint.com.

About Guidepoint

Guidepoint provides real-time access to expert insights, combining human expertise with AI-powered research tools to deliver knowledge at scale. Backed by a global network of more than 2M+ subject-matter experts, Guidepoint equips institutional investors, consulting firms, and corporations with the context they need across companies, markets, and trends. Through live, asynchronous, and agentic workflows, Guidepoint embeds expert knowledge directly into decision-making, turning answers into action when timing matters most.

SOURCE Guidepoint

Michael Gold, Chief Marketing Officer, [email protected], 212-375-2984