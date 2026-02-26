NUREMBERG, Germany, Feb. 26, 2026 /CNW/ -- Guide, a pioneer in thermal imaging, is excited to exhibit its new ApexVision-powered outdoor products at IWA OutdoorClassics. This new technology offers an ultra-clear revolution in infrared visual quality, but we're excited to move far beyond words in our on-site demonstration of its features and capabilities, with live experience sessions available. Drop by our booth at 4A-511 for a hands-on demonstration with our new, lightweight Orion C series of clip-on thermal imaging attachments.

The Next Generation of Infrared: ApexVision

Guide showcases Apexvision at IWA 2026

ApexVision is the culmination of over two decades of engineering effort across software and hardware, which has been extensively integrated across our hunting lineup, most notably in the flagship TU1260MS, to deliver a definitive ultra-clear viewing experience. Built using our new ApexCore S1 detector, ApexVision offers an ultra-high <15mK thermal sensitivity, easily distinguishing between even tiny changes in temperature. Together with this new, high-sensitivity sensor are several key software technologies that further enhance performance, including our Nexus 1.0 image processing platform and our new Hyper-Light 2.0 AI-powered scenario-optimized algorithm, tuned for complete dark and low-light situations to boost details, enhance edges, and suppress noise.

These hardware and software improvements combine to offer improved zoom performance, detail preservation, reduced lag and blur in dynamic situations, real-time target observation, with high contrast and low noise, across all weather conditions. But we don't just want to tell you about our ApexVision's capabilities; we want to show you.

IWA Experience Sessions

Guests at IWA OutdoorClassics are invited to visit our booth at 4A-511 to experience ApexVision for themselves with our new Orion C series of compact thermal imaging attachments -- accessories for daytime scopes weighing just 285g with rugged capability, all-night battery life, instant start, and exceptional image quality.

With a lightweight construction and next-generation ApexVision imaging, the Orion C series delivers clear and stable thermal imagery for confident target identification. It's one of the lightest thermal clip-ons available in the market, reducing setup time and providing a better-balanced, stable, and comfortable hunting experience. Its streamlined design and robust build quality also ensure all-weather performance and reliability. With a fast 3-second startup, it's ready almost instantly during sudden encounters in the field, and a super-low latency of just 26ms ensures real-time, lag-free visuals with no perceptible delay during tracking and aiming.

The Orion C is built for all-night, all-weather, and all-situation performance, and it's ready for your hands-on experience at IWA.

Attendees, journalists, hunters, dealers and distributors will be able to experience live, hands-on demonstrations of the ApexVision-powered Orion C series as well as several other Guide products, experiencing this new generational leap in infrared imaging performance for themselves.

Know more at www.guideoutdoor.com or contact [email protected]

SOURCE Guide