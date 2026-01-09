Guide Sensmart Showcases Groundbreaking ApexVision Technology at CES 2026

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2026 /CNW/ -- At CES 2026 in Las Vegas, Guide Sensmart Booth (Booth #21740) is drawing attention with its latest thermal imaging innovations. The company is showcasing ApexVision, a next-generation thermal imaging technology designed to push visual performance boundaries and redefine industry standards, alongside its professional product portfolios spanning thermography tools, outdoor hunting optics, thermal cores, and security PTZ cameras.

Redefining Clarity Through Innovation

Guide Sensmart Booth 21740 at CES 2026

What powers the visual performance leap behind ApexVision? Built on the next-gen ApexCore S1 infrared detector, the high-performance Nexus 1.0 processing platform, and the AI-driven All-Scenario 1.0 algorithm, ApexVision delivers exceptional improvement in image detail, contrast enhancement, target highlighting and lag-free visuals.

With multiple upgrades in both software and hardware, ApexVision reflects Guide Sensmart's decades of expertise in thermal imaging. The technology sets a new benchmark for clarity and precision, empowering professionals across industrial manufacturing, power industry, outdoor hunting, security, and beyond.

"At GuideSensmart, we believe that technology should empower users to make informed decisions quickly and effectively," said Hank Huang, CEO of Guide Sensmart. "With ApexVision, we are not only enhancing the capabilities of thermal imaging but also setting new benchmarks for reliability and user experience."

Temperature Measurement

Guide Sensmart showcases the versatility of ApexVision thermal imaging technology. The thermal cameras H6S, PT870S, and E3S offer precise temperature measurement in demanding environments, including electric power, industrial manufacturing, building/HVAC inspection, security monitoring, and scientific research.

Outdoor Hunting Optics

As an outdoor optics specialist, Guide Sensmart designs advanced thermal and night vision optics for hunters, nature observers, and rescue personnel. Featured thermal products include the TD650LS monocular and TN650MS binocular, combining ultra-clarity with robust performance.

Expanding Global Reach

Guide Sensmart is expanding its presence in over 70 countries with 300+ long-term channel partners. Dedicated after-sales centers in Germany and North America ensure enhanced support for users. The unveiling of ApexVision at CES 2026 reinforces Guide Sensmart's commitment to global outreach and industry leadership.

Experience ApexVision at CES 2026

Visit Booth #21740 for live demonstrations of ApexVision and Guide Sensmart's thermal devices.

"CES is a premier platform for innovation, and we are thrilled to showcase our latest advancements," added Hank Huang. "We look forward to connecting with industry leaders and demonstrating how ApexVision can transform the way we perceive and interact with our world."

We are keen to explore partnership of collaboration. Know more about Guide Sensmart at https://www.guideir.com.

SOURCE Guide Sensmart

