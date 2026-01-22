LAS VEGAS, Jan. 22, 2026 /CNW/ -- Clarity matters for every hunter and outdoor professional, especially when conditions turn challenging--low-light, complete darkness, long distances, and complex terrain often push traditional optics to their limits, making target recognition and identification difficult. To better assist hunters in real-world scenarios, Guide outdoor introduces the TU1260MS Multi-Spectral Scope with ApexVision--delivering a new standard of ultra-clear, precise imaging for both day and night hunting.

Built on extensive field testing and hunter feedback, the TU1260MS has been refined in every detail and is already recognized as a high-performance hunting optic device. Now powered by the latest thermal imaging innovation, ApexVision technology brings enhanced image fidelity, smoother motion, and laser-sharp detail. It offers hunters greater confidence when every moment counts.

How ApexVision Enhances Real-World Hunting Performance

The TU1260MS combines a powerful dual-sensor of 1280×1024 thermal sensor with 1920×1080 low-light CMOS sensor, and high sensitivity of NETD≤15mK. The megapixel-level clarity in both infrared and night vision enables seamless observation from dawn to midnight.

With the integration of ApexVision, image clarity is further elevated. Utilizing the next-gen detector, processing platform and AI-optimized algorithms, ApexVision significantly improves detail reproduction, edge sharpness, and long-range fidelity. Even when zoomed in at 10x, fine features such as deer antlers and hog fur remain sharp among bushes and forests.

Trusted Precision for Confident Shooting

Beyond imaging, the TU1260MS is engineered for precision shooting. The built-in laser rangefinder provides fast and accurate target ranging up to 1500m. Paired with TargetIR Ballistics App, the TU1260MS offers practical support for serious hunters. It provides a comprehensive ammunition database, automatic weather and humidity data updates, advanced ballistic algorithm, and customizable setting profiles for serious hunters.

Excellent Adaptability Across Diverse Terrains

From snow-capped mountains to scorching deserts, dense forests to open savannas, hunters are faced with varied challenges in chasing prey. The thermal imaging and visible light capability enable shooting in all-day, all-weather and all-conditions. The strong adaptability makes TU1260MS an ideal device for any hunt, irrespective of the difficulty of the terrain.

Experience TU1260MS with ApexVision

Discover how ApexVision elevates the TU1260MS to a new standard of thermal performance. Test the enhanced clarity, precision, and stability on site, and see how Guide outdoor continues to push the boundaries of thermal imaging for modern hunting.

Learn more at www.guideoutdoor.com or contact [email protected] for partnership opportunities.

SOURCE Guide outdoor

Guide outdoor Marketing Team, +86 27 8129 8339