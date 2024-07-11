TORONTO, July 11, 2024 /CNW/ - George Mavroudis, CEO and President, Guardian Capital Group (TSX: GCG) and his team joined Graham MacKenzie, Managing Director, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange, to celebrate the Company's 55-year listing anniversary and open the market.

Guardian Capital Group Limited (Guardian) is a global investment management company servicing institutional, retail and private clients through its subsidiaries. As at March 31, 2024, Guardian had C$61.3 billion of total client assets while managing a proprietary investment portfolio with a fair market value of C$1.25 billion. Founded in 1962, Guardian's reputation for steady growth, long-term relationships and its core values of authenticity, integrity, stability and trustworthiness have been key to its success over six decades. Its Common and Class A shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange as GCG and GCG.A, respectively. To learn more about Guardian, visit www.guardiancapital.com.

