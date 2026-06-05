Guac Mexi Grill Celebrates 10 Bold Years with National Giveback Initiative, Brand Evolution, and International Expansion

Proudly Canadian fast-casual brand launches "10 Years Bold" campaign with Food Banks Canada, commits a minimum of 50,000 meals nationwide, and celebrates continued global growth

OAKVILLE, ON, June 5, 2026 /CNW/ - Guac Mexi Grill is marking its 10-year anniversary with a nationwide campaign that reflects the evolution of one of Canada's fastest-growing fast-casual restaurant brands.

Built around the campaign theme "10 Years Bold," the anniversary celebrates a decade of growth, bold flavour, house-made craft, and community connection while setting the stage for the next chapter of the brand's expansion across Canada and internationally.

Guac launches 3 delicious protein cups to celebrate their 10 year anniversary across Canada - further cementing their commitment to health-conscious eating and intentional ingredient selection. (CNW Group/Guac Mexi Grill)

As part of the campaign, Guac Mexi Grill has partnered with Food Banks Canada to help provide a minimum of 50,000 meals to Canadians in need. All 56 Guac Mexi Grill locations across Canada are activating a donate a dollar program, to support Food Banks Canada and the network of local food banks across the country.

"For 10 years, Canadians have supported our restaurants, our teams, and our vision," said Trushna Makadia, CEO and Founder of Guac Mexi Grill. "This milestone is about celebrating how far we've come, while continuing to show up for the communities that helped build this brand."

The anniversary campaign also introduces the launch of Guac Mexi Grill's new Protein Cup starting June 8th, designed around the brand's commitment to intentional ingredients, bold flavour, and healthy eating habits. The new offering reflects the same house-made approach that has defined Guac since its first location opened in 2016.

Over the last year, Guac Mexi Grill has also begun introducing a new era of brand presentation and guest experience. While the food, operations, and standards behind the counter remain rooted in the same house-made craft guests know, the company is elevating how the brand presents itself across digital, physical, and in-store experiences.

That evolution includes the launch of a new national website, a modernized restaurant concept unveiled at its newest location in London, and a renewed focus on storytelling around the brand's house-made sauces, recipes, and elevated Tex-Mex experience.

"We've always believed the Guac experience was premium," said Makadia. "The difference now is that we're communicating it with more intention, more confidence, and more consistency across every touchpoint of the brand."

As part of the anniversary rollout, Guac Mexi Grill is also partnering with creators and influencers across Canada to spotlight the brand's house-made recipes, signature sauces, and evolving guest experience through social storytelling and national digital campaigns.

The momentum comes as Guac Mexi Grill enters a major new growth phase internationally. Earlier this year, the brand announced its expansion into India through a master franchise partnership, marking a significant milestone in the company's long-term vision to become a globally recognized elevated fast-casual Tex-Mex brand.

After 10 years of growth across Canada, Guac Mexi Grill says the future of the brand has never looked stronger.

"Incredible things are happening at Guac," added Makadia. "And this anniversary is only the beginning."

About Guac Mexi Grill

Guac Mexi Grill is a proud Canadian fast-casual restaurant brand delivering bold, flavour-forward meals crafted with intention. With 56 locations nationwide, Guac Mexi Grill offers a premium, modern guest experience built around real cooking, vibrant ingredients, and warm hospitality. The brand remains focused on community connection and genuine flavour as it executes its ambitious growth strategy.

SOURCE Guac Mexi Grill

Media Contact: Khemie Khan, Head of Marketing, Guac Mexi Grill, [email protected]