GSMA MWC25 Las Vegas, in partnership with CTIA: Doors open as CIOs and tech leaders convene to secure North America's $3.7 trillion connected future

5G, AI, intelligent infrastructure, and satellite innovation take center stage as experts gather to define next era of enterprise networks

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 14, 2025 /CNW/ -- GSMA MWC25 Las Vegas (14-15 October) in partnership with CTIA, opened today as North America's premier connectivity event bringing together, CIOs, mobile operators, hyperscalers, and technology innovators at Fountainebleau Las Vegas, to shape a connected economy expected to reach $3.7 trillion by 2030.

Across three stages attendees will explore how 5G, AI, intelligent infrastructure, and satellite innovation are driving the next wave of digital transformation. The agenda includes curated keynotes, the CTIA's Everything Policy Program, and five conference summits featuring insights from over 80 speakers.

The GSMA's Chief Marketing Officer, Lara Dewar, said: "When we connect more businesses and industries, we unlock possibility. When we build trust into technology, we turn risk into an opportunity. And when we stay agile, we win the future, not just for ourselves, but for every enterprise and community that we serve. I hope this year's event can inspire you to think boldly, collaborate widely, and innovate with purpose. Here's to connections and discoveries, and an outrageously successful -- enjoy MWC Las Vegas 2025!"

Highlights from today's GSMA Mobile Economy North America 2025 report include:

Mobile technologies contributed $1.6 trillion to North America's economy in 2024, set to more than double to $3.7 trillion by 2030.

5G accounts for 55% of connections in North America and is forecast to reach 89% by 2030, accelerated by enterprise use cases for AI, private networks, and IoT.

2.6 million jobs were supported in 2024 (1.3 million jobs through mobile operators and the mobile ecosystem, and 1.3 million indirectly across the region).

The USA is the largest 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) market with 11.6 million 5G FWA connections at the end of 2024, expected to exceed 25 million by 2030.

By 2030, 28% of the growth generated by mobile-enabled technologies will originate from the services sector.

Mobile operators are expected to invest $348 billion in capex by 2030 to advance next-generation connectivity.

The event also hosts the Tech Careers Bootcamp, supported by Verizon, a program designed to give students and young professionals the tools to launch their careers in technology and telecommunications.

