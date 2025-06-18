Mobile industry emissions down 8%, but pace must double to hit net zero

LONDON, June 18, 2025 /CNW/ -- The mobile industry's operational emissions fell by 8% between 2019 and 2023, even as mobile connections grew by 9% and data traffic quadrupled, according to the GSMA's fifth annual Mobile Net Zero report released today.

The mobile industry has successfully started to decouple emissions from data and connectivity growth – a stark contrast to global emissions, which have increased 4% since 2019.

However, to continue progress and keep net zero by 2050 on track, emissions must fall by 7.5% annually until 2030 – more than twice the average annual rate to date.

Key findings include:

Preliminary 2024 data suggests a further 4.5% drop in emissions – an acceleration on previous years, but still short of the 7.5% annual reduction needed to 2030.

37% of electricity used by operators disclosing to CDP came from renewables in 2023 – avoiding 16 million tonnes of emissions.

81 mobile operators (covering nearly half of global connections) have set or committed to science-based targets.

Europe (-56%), NA (-44%), and LatAm (-36%) lead in operational emissions reductions between 2019 and 2023.

(-56%), NA (-44%), and LatAm (-36%) lead in operational emissions reductions between 2019 and 2023. New analysis of China shows operational emissions fell by 4% in 2024 – the first recorded decline.

The acceleration in decarbonisation is driven by operator actions to improve network energy efficiency and transition to clean energy, including solar and battery storage, while reducing reliance on diesel generators.

Encouraging new analysis was published today to frame discussions at MWC25 Shanghai in China – where there are more than one billion 5G connections. Preliminary 2024 data shows a 4% operational emissions reduction year-on-year driven by a more than quadrupling in renewable energy use by operators. As the industry's largest single market, China's progress is instrumental in achieving global net zero targets.

Steven Moore, Head of Climate Action at the GSMA, comments: "Our findings show the mobile industry isn't greenwashing or greenwishing – it's green acting. Emissions are trending in the right direction, but the pace of progress must now double.

"This is a global effort, and it's encouraging to see momentum building across every region – from Latin America to Europe and especially to China.

"But to sustain this progress, we need broader support: better access to renewables, more policy certainty, and stronger collaboration across the ecosystem. Climate transition plans will play an increasingly important role in navigating what comes next."

For more, see here

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1882833/GSMA_Logo.jpg

SOURCE GSMA

TOM CURRAN, +44 7483 420689, [email protected]