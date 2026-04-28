BOSTON, April 28, 2026 /CNW/ -- Gryphon AI, the leader in contact governance, today announced its 1H 2026 Strategic Product Launch. Building on its legacy of trust and innovation, Gryphon AI is solidifying its position as the premier contact governance engine within the GRC market, unifying regulatory intelligence, automated enforcement, and enterprise integrations into a single, AI-powered platform.

Gryphon AI, the leader in contact governance, today announced its 1H 2026 Strategic Product Launch. Post this Gryphon AI Unveils 1H 2026 Strategic Product Launch, Redefining Contact Compliance as a Unified GRC Control Layer Speed Speed

As enterprises face an increasingly complex landscape of federal regulations and state laws, the 1H 2026 launch transforms compliance from a manual, reactive safeguard into an "always-on" strategic growth engine. The launch expands the Gryphon ONE platform with five breakthrough capabilities designed to govern every customer interaction, whether driven by live agents or AI.

"For years, compliance was seen as a cost--something you had to do to stay out of trouble. What we've shown is that compliance can also help you grow your business," Clay McNaught, CEO of Gryphon AI, said. "This launch is not about adding features; it is about cementing a platform foundation that aligns with the future of the $20 billion GRC market. We are replacing manual, consulting-heavy hurdles with automated, real-time governance. We turn your regulatory overhead into a high-speed engine for growth."

What's New in the 1H 2026 Product Launch

Gryphon Compliance Hub – A purpose-built command center serving as the enterprise "System of Record" for complete contact visibility. Empowering legal, audit, and operations teams to research, validate, and prove the legality of any contact across phone, text, email, and mail. By centralizing defensible proof, Gryphon Compliance Hub transforms audit readiness into a real-time asset.

– A purpose-built command center serving as the enterprise "System of Record" for complete contact visibility. Empowering legal, audit, and operations teams to research, validate, and prove the legality of any contact across phone, text, email, and mail. By centralizing defensible proof, Gryphon Compliance Hub transforms audit readiness into a real-time asset. Automated Compliance Updates – Continuous, real-time enforcement of evolving federal and state-specific regulations across SMS, text, email, pre-recorded, and autonomous outreach, ensuring organizations stay ahead of regulatory shifts without manual intervention.

– Continuous, real-time enforcement of evolving federal and state-specific regulations across SMS, text, email, pre-recorded, and autonomous outreach, ensuring organizations stay ahead of regulatory shifts without manual intervention. Gryphon ONE for Genesys – A native integration for Genesys Cloud Outbound that enables rapid pre-interaction compliance certification, reducing deployment friction and embedding governance directly into the CCaaS workflow.

– A native integration for Genesys Cloud Outbound that enables rapid pre-interaction compliance certification, reducing deployment friction and embedding governance directly into the CCaaS workflow. Compliance Registration Services – A fully managed, automated service that simplifies telemarketing registration and DNC list management, replacing traditional consulting workflows with a scalable, audit-ready digital solution.

– A fully managed, automated service that simplifies telemarketing registration and DNC list management, replacing traditional consulting workflows with a scalable, audit-ready digital solution. Omnichannel Contact Compliance – A centralized decision engine that intelligently orchestrates outbound engagement across voice, SMS, email, agentic/autonomous agents, and direct mail, enabling organizations to reach the right customer on the right channel at the right time while maintaining compliance. By transforming compliance into a driver of profitability, Omnichannel Contact Compliance optimizes costs, maximizes reach, and streamlines multichannel campaign execution.

Gryphon AI eliminates the traditional, fragmented reliance on sampling by enabling 100% auditability across all interactions. Every engagement is governed, monitored, and recorded in real-time.

"Anytime you connect with a client, a customer, or a prospect, you need to ensure that the communication itself is compliant," Neal Keene, CTO of Gryphon AI, said. "By embedding governance directly into the interaction, we ensure that compliance actually fuels growth and optimizes costs. Enterprises can now operate within their exact risk tolerance, unlocking up to 40% of previously suppressed audiences."

Gryphon AI powers enterprise‑scale organizations handling billions of annual customer interactions, serving some of the world's largest financial services, insurance, retail, and telecommunications institutions. This launch further streamlines speed-to-market, allowing marketing campaigns that once took months of legal review to move from concept to execution in hours.

With today's launch, Gryphon AI cements its position as the modern contact governance platform of choice, providing the infrastructure to lead in a complex, multimodal communication landscape.

To explore the full details of the 1H 2026 Strategic Product Launch, visit https://gryphon.ai/strategic-product-release-1h-2026/.

About Gryphon AI

Gryphon AI's vision is to accelerate revenue growth by maximizing the yield of enterprise outreach, anchored in the principle of "Growth through Governance – Contact Compliance without Compromise." Gryphon AI provides a transparent governance layer that unlocks untapped market potential with 100% audit readiness. This strategy operationalizes contact governance and real‑time TCPA, DNC, and TSR compliance across Legal, Marketing, and Collections, as well as regulated industries including Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare, and Retail. By optimizing reach and enabling real-time auditing, Gryphon AI increases velocity across voice, SMS, and AI-driven channels while eliminating the over-suppression of compliant customers. Powered by distinctive capabilities, a strategic partner ecosystem, and 25 years of expertise, this framework forms the foundation of the Gryphon ONE platform and turns compliance into a durable competitive advantage. Learn more at http://www.gryphon.ai/.

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SOURCE Gryphon AI