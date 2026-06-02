Gryphon AI Launches Industry-First Contact Governance Maturity Model™ to Combat Rising Regulatory Risks and Operational Friction

BOSTON, June 2, 2026 /CNW/ -- Gryphon AI, the long-standing leader in contact governance, announced the launch of its Contact Governance Maturity Model™, a definitive framework engineered to transform customer outreach into a strategic enterprise asset. This industry-first consultative roadmap is designed to help organizations transition from a reactive, manual compliance approach to a continuous, AI-driven governance model that fuels revenue growth.

The 'Proving Ground' for Enterprise Governance

Gryphon launches Contact Governance Maturity Model – engineered to transform customer outreach into an enterprise asset. Post this Gryphon AI Contact Compliance Maturity Assessment Speed Speed

The launch comes at a critical time as Federal Trade Commission (FTC) data reveals that customer complaints rose from 2.1 million in fiscal year 2024 to 2.6 million in fiscal year 2025. Gryphon AI's core premise is that contact compliance is the proving ground for governance maturity.

Organizations that can reliably govern who is contacted, how often, and through which channels build the necessary foundation to safely adopt and leverage advanced AI automation.

Extending Governance Into Customer Engagement

The Contact Governance Maturity Model™ extends traditional governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) initiatives into the operational realities of customer engagement. While many GRC programs focus on enterprise policy, reporting, and oversight, Gryphon AI provides the operational execution layer that governs outreach activity in real time across voice, SMS, email, and AI-driven engagement channels.

Solving the 'Change Gap' in Tech Adoption

The model addresses a critical market need highlighted by Gartner research, which found that 79% of B2B technology buyers experience change management issues during software deployment, causing 43% to scale back from their original plans. Gartner research also found that buyers who highly value change enablement are 3.3 times more likely to achieve a high-quality deal (HQD), meaning, with proper and professional guidance, their expectations are fully met, they achieve their goals, and they don't have to "settle" for a lesser or compromised solution.1

"For years, compliance was seen as a burden; something you had to do to stay out of trouble," said Clay McNaught, CEO of Gryphon AI. "What we've shown is that compliance can also help you grow your business by unlocking reach and eliminating the over-suppression of compliant customers."

The Journey to Maturity: Assessment and Personalized Roadmap

The Contact Governance Maturity Model evaluates an organization across eight critical dimensions:

Governance & Accountability: Clear ownership and decision rights across the organization.

Clear ownership and decision rights across the organization. Regulatory Intelligence: Translating complex laws into executable, repeatable rules.

Translating complex laws into executable, repeatable rules. Operational Compliance Execution: The ability to prevent noncompliant contact before it happens.

The ability to prevent noncompliant contact before it happens. Data Integrity & Evidence: Creating audit-ready records of every eligibility decision and contact event.

Creating audit-ready records of every eligibility decision and contact event. Risk Intelligence: Early visibility into risk signals to prevent issues before they become complaints.

Early visibility into risk signals to prevent issues before they become complaints. Regulatory Agility: The speed at which an organization can absorb change without disruption.

The speed at which an organization can absorb change without disruption. Enterprise Oversight: Leadership-level visibility into posture and remediation across all teams.

Leadership-level visibility into posture and remediation across all teams. Contact Strategy & Orchestration: Coordinating cadence and channel selection (Voice, SMS, Email, AI Agents) to balance reach and trust.

To support this journey, Gryphon AI has released a suite of interactive tools:

Compliance Maturity White Paper: A strategic roadmap for assessing and advancing contact governance maturity.

A strategic roadmap for assessing and advancing contact governance maturity. Contact Compliance Maturity Assessment™: An interactive diagnostic tool where customers self-identify their current stage and expose "anchors" holding them back.

An interactive diagnostic tool where customers self-identify their current stage and expose "anchors" holding them back. Personalized Maturity Report: A structured output that provides a "roadmap, not a scorecard," highlighting strengths, risks, constraints, and the specific next steps required to advance their Contact Governance Maturity capabilities.

Navigating the Maturity Curve

The maturity model identifies Stage 3: Operational Governance as the critical inflection point for the enterprise. At this stage, governance shifts from a "task teams remember" to an operating condition where compliance rules are enforced automatically within workflows.

"Partial governance introduces subtle friction that becomes measurable over time through rising complaints and declining trust," said Neal Keene, CTO of Gryphon AI. "Our goal is to help leaders move from a constant state of reaction in Stage 1 to Continuous Enterprise Governance in Stage 5, where risk is managed holistically."

Interactive Assessment and Personalized Roadmap

To help organizations pinpoint their "weakest constraint," Gryphon AI has released an interactive self-assessment tool. Participants receive a Personalized Maturity Report that identifies their current maturity level, whether they are currently "Ad Hoc," "Defined," "Operational," "Intelligent," or "Enterprise," and provides a tailored roadmap for progression.

For more information and to access Gryphon AI's Compliance Maturity White Paper and Assessment, visit https://gryphon.ai/contact-compliance-maturity-assessment.

About Gryphon AI

Gryphon AI's vision is to accelerate revenue growth by maximizing the yield of enterprise outreach, anchored in the principle of "Growth through Governance – Contact Compliance without Compromise." Gryphon AI provides a transparent governance layer that unlocks untapped market potential with 100% audit readiness. This strategy operationalizes contact governance and real‑time TCPA, DNC, and TSR compliance across Legal, Marketing, Servicing, and Collections, as well as regulated industries including Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare, and Retail. By optimizing reach and enabling real-time auditing, Gryphon AI increases velocity across voice, SMS, and AI-driven channels while eliminating the over-suppression of compliant customers. Powered by distinctive capabilities, a strategic partner ecosystem, and 25 years of expertise, this model forms the foundation of the Gryphon ONE platform and turns compliance into a durable competitive advantage. Learn more at www.gryphon.ai.

Media Contact

Rebekah Naramore

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972-365-1991

www.gryphon.ai

1Shapiro, M. (2026). Tech buying insight: Buyers crave your guidance to build change management confidence. Gartner. ID G00844737.

SOURCE Gryphon AI