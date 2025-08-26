Gryphon AI to Present & Exhibit at Genesys Xperience 2025

BOSTON, Aug. 26, 2025 /CNW/ -- Gryphon AI, creator of Gryphon ONE (an AI-empowered SaaS platform ensuring compliant, high-impact conversations that drive revenue, enhance customer experience, and reduce risk), today announced it will participate in Xperience 2025 hosted by Genesys®, a global cloud leader in AI-Powered Experience Orchestration. Xperience, the CX event of the year, will take place September 8–10 at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, Tennessee.

Gryphon AI is leading a 20-minute session focused on delivering real-time, AI-empowered interactions through Gryphon ONE and the Genesys Cloud™ platform, contributing to discussions that will propel organizations to the next level using AI, cloud, and digital technologies to orchestrate highly personalized experiences at scale.

Gryphon AI's session, titled "Real-Time Compliance Meets AI-Driven Interactions: Unlocking the Power of Gryphon AI + Genesys," will take place on September 9 at 2 p.m. CT and will cover how Gryphon ONE combined with Genesys delivers essential real-time contact compliance and unlocks broader AI-driven efficiencies for a smarter future in omnichannel engagement.

Gryphon AI's Stefan Dunigan, Vice President of Field Operations, and Dante Gordon, Director of Strategic Partnerships, will share a how a joint Gryphon AI and Genesys customer leveraged the collaboration to streamline their contact compliance operations and expand their contactable database reach.

Together, Genesys and Gryphon AI transform outbound communications into compliant, efficient, and customer-centric experiences.

Attendees of Xperience 2025 are invited to join the session and connect with the Gryphon AI team at their booth following the session. To register and access more information about the agenda and event, please visit the Xperience website.

To learn more about Gryphon AI, please visit gryphon.ai/.

