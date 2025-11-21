Grvt Debuts Global Trading League to Redefine Perp Esport Trading Worldwide

PANAMA CITY, Nov. 21, 2025 /CNW/ -- Grvt , the preeminent DEX (decentralized exchange) for onchain financial privacy that is powered by zero-knowledge ("ZK") technology, is proud to announce the official debut of the Grvt Global Trading League (GTL), an innovative, esport-style trading experience set to redefine how perpetual futures are traded and celebrated around the world.

GLT Grand Prix

Redefining How Trading Feels

The launch of GTL comes directly in response to the overwhelming enthusiasm from the Grvt community for esport-inspired trading experiences. In an industry traditionally seen as data-driven and solitary, Grvt's vision is to bring competition, excitement, and global-scale engagement into perpetual trading, transforming it into a new form of entertainment.

Trading should be fun, not just profitable. Drawing inspiration from the scale, intensity, and spectacle of global esports, Grvt believes that esport perpetual trading is on a trajectory to become one of the most exciting intersections of finance, technology, and entertainment. The GTL represents this evolution, where skill, strategy, and innovation meet in a dynamic arena for the next generation of enthusiasts.

Hong Yea, co-founder and CEO of Grvt, commented, "The Grvt Global Trading League is more than an event. It's the beginning of a new global format and movement. We see a trillion-dollar opportunity in the convergence of DeFi and esports. GTL represents a new shape of competition and entertainment, where trading becomes a spectator experience powered by the most pioneering technology and decentralized infrastructure. This is where the next generation of star performers will rise, and where the culture of trading evolves into something truly iconic."

A Journey Across Asia and Beyond

The Grvt team has already brought this experience to life across multiple regions, where the response from the community has been nothing short of electric. Each stop proved that the appetite for competitive trading is real, the community wants to play, compete, and connect.

With momentum building, Grvt is expanding the GTL tour to new destinations, bringing together local communities and global talent in a celebration of trading and technology. The next demo trading competition takes place on November 26, Grvt invites builders and fans to step into this next-level experience as GTL continues its mission to make perpetual trading more immersive, social, and iconic.

The journey is only beginning, for details, go to https://x.com/grvt_io .

Disclaimer: Cryptocurrencies carry high risks. This content is not a distribution of, or an offer or solicitation to provide, financial services or products, nor a representation as to their suitability or legality for you. Grvt is not a regulated entity and your funds are not subject to regulatory protection. Before making any decision based on this content, please seek financial and legal advice, and carefully review our Risk Disclosure and Disclaimer in full.

About Grvt

Grvt (pronounced "gravity") is the preeminent DEX for onchain financial privacy that is powered by zero-knowledge ("ZK") technology, ensuring private, trustless, scalable and secure infrastructure. Grvt simplifies wealth generation onchain by providing a decentralized, self-custodial trading and investment hub on ZKsync, where anyone can grow their wealth using the same tools as. the world's most elite traders.

