Growth Catalyst Group of Companies (GCG) and Packable Further their Alliance while Adding New York to GCG's Vast Fulfillment Network

LOS ANGELES and WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Dec. 16, 2025 /CNW/ -- GCG, a leading global provider of supply chain solutions serving retail chains and eCommerce businesses, announced a deeper strategic operating partnership with Packable, a technology-driven, multi-channel fulfillment and logistics provider. This alliance combines both organizations' ability to deliver scalable fulfillment, automation, and customer-centric solutions across North America.

This collaboration is part of GCG's strategy to expand the capabilities of one of its operating companies, Archway, with fast fulfillment and nationwide delivery to retail stores and homes. As part of this announcement, Archway added a New York facility to its vast fulfillment center network across the U.S. and Canada, operating with an industry-leading technology platform and automation.

Serving as a key East Coast hub for joint client programs, the New York facility will leverage automation and advanced infrastructure to drive greater efficiency, scalability, and faster turnaround times. In addition, the partnership brings solutions across fulfillment centers nationwide to enhance operational speed, accuracy, and capacity to both homes and retail stores.

"We have taken our partnership with Packable to the next level. It is about employing advanced technology to deliver faster, and at a lower cost for our joint customers," said Manish Kapoor, CEO of GCG Companies. "With this, we are strengthening our footprint in the Northeast and underserved areas, accelerating automation across our network, and unlocking access to more businesses that we can bring value to. Packable has an amazing team and proven solutions. This is a milestone that showcases the power of collaboration and shared vision."

The partnership enables Packable to extend its services portfolio by leveraging Archway's 3PL infrastructure, high-velocity order processing, and automation capabilities to support a wide range of product categories such as consumer products, beauty, and retail products. The combined fulfillment and logistics operations of both Archway and Packable integrate seamlessly to deliver faster, smarter, and more integrated solutions for brands seeking to streamline their supply chains and elevate customer experience.

"We are thrilled to bring two industry-leading teams together to deliver advanced solutions for our joint customers. GCG's fulfillment footprint across the U.S. and Canada and its advanced technology enables Packable to extend its front-end eCommerce and transportation capabilities and provide limitless solutions for its customers," said Jonathan Webb, CEO of Packable.

This partnership reinforces GCG's mission to simplify supply chain and logistics for global retail and eCommerce brands. By bringing together digital and physical supply chains, GCG and Packable are empowering businesses to meet evolving customer expectations with speed, accuracy, and consistency.

Growth Catalyst Group of Companies (GCG)

GCG is the engine behind growth for some of the world's leading brands. Specializing in technology-enabled solutions across supply chains, fulfillment, logistics, and marketing execution, GCG helps businesses scale smarter and faster. GCG was founded by Manish Kapoor, a former Amazon and FedEx executive with more than 25 years of global logistics experience. Today, GCG blends consulting expertise with AI-driven analytics, process excellence, and advanced technologies.

About Packable

Packable is a leading provider of eCommerce technology and logistics solutions that help brands sell more efficiently online. Its data-driven approach and client-first philosophy make Packable a trusted partner for brands seeking flexible, scalable fulfillment and logistics solutions.

