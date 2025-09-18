Growth Catalyst Group Adds More Industry Veterans to Power Next Phase of Growth

New hire leaders with experience from Amazon, TikTok, Westrock, Ecolab and DHL headline five senior appointments fueling GCG's momentum in supply chain transformation

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 18, 2025 /CNW/ -- Growth Catalyst Group of Companies (GCG), a global expert in tech-led supply chain solutions, today announced a major expansion of its leadership team. The company has appointed one new Senior Vice President and four new Vice Presidents to guide its next chapter of strategic, rapid growth.

"Our customers are facing new challenges every day given the current geo-political environment. We are providing them with new global solutions. For that we continue to add industry's top talent to join our mission," said Manish Kapoor, Founder and CEO of GCG. "We help our customers grow their businesses and we grow with them."

New Chapter Begins for Industry Veterans

Samual Thomas, SVP of Transportation, brings senior leadership experience from global giants including DHL, FedEx, Amazon, Flexport, and TikTok. Known for operational excellence and strategic vision, he will play a pivotal role in advancing GCG's global transportation initiatives. "We're thrilled about the impact Samual will have on how we move goods, and the business, forward," said Sam Vahie, GCG's Chief Solutions Officer.

Ken Glinert joined GCG as VP of Growth Solutions after serving at Westrock as SVP of Sales. Ken will partner closely with customers to sharpen sales effectiveness and accelerate growth. "Ken brings a sharp commercial lens to everything he does," said Kapoor. "He's also one of the most creatively-minded strategists I've worked with, transforming even the most complex challenges into fresh, innovative ideas that deliver results."

Dr. Chris Nagy, VP of Operations Optimization, is a seasoned supply chain and logistics leader with past experience from Ecolab, Amazon, FedEx and UPS. She has a record of driving efficiency, reducing costs, and delivering sustainable growth. "Chris is both strategic and practical," said Kapoor. "She is the kind of leader who turns challenges into measurable outcomes."

Dr. Vineet Kumar, VP of HR, has led global HR and operational transformations across IT, healthcare, manufacturing, and logistics. "Vineet combines data-driven strategy with real empathy," said Kapoor. "He's shaping a high-performance, people-first culture at GCG."

Chetan Mehra, VP of Finance, is a seasoned finance executive with expertise spanning corporate finance, treasury, M&A, and growth investing. He has led digital transformations and driven value creation at scale. "Chetan doesn't just understand numbers," said Kapoor. "He understands how finance fuels growth."

As the parent company of Advatix, Archway, and XPDEL, GCG is scaling rapidly to meet global demand. These leadership appointments reinforce the company's commitment to helping customers simplify complexity, expand with confidence, and deliver measurable results.

"We help businesses grow faster by simplifying complex supply chain operations for fulfillment and marketing execution," said Manish Kapoor, CEO of Growth Catalyst Group. "These leaders bring the experience needed to scale global supply chains and the mindset to turn complexity into opportunity. We've built a leadership bench ready to support our customers through every stage of growth, from today's challenges to tomorrow's opportunities."

About Growth Catalyst Group:

GCG Companies Inc. (GCG) – Growth Catalyst Group of Companies is the engine behind growth for some of the world's leading brands. Specializing in technology-powered solutions across supply chain, fulfillment, logistics, and marketing execution, GCG helps businesses scale smarter and faster. Founded by CEO Manish Kapoor, a former Amazon and FedEx executive with more than 25 years of global logistics leadership, GCG combines full-service consulting with real-time innovation, including AI-driven analytics and advanced tracking technologies.

GCG includes Advatix Inc., Archway Inc., and XPDEL Inc., and operates globally with headquarters in Westlake Village, CA, and offices across Canada, APAC, EU, and LATAM.

Visit: https://www.gcgcompanies.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2776277/GCG_Logo.jpg

Media Contact: Ryan Brudny | Berkeley Communications | [email protected]