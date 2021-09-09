Growing from an Innovation to a Market Darling, CannaMate™ Full Ceramic Cartridge Leading the Industry Trend.

"Featuring leak preventative properties, with a failure rate less than 0.001%, CannaMate™ A18 is exquisitely crafted with full dental grade ceramic materials, making it perfect for both high viscosity and low viscosity oils. Users are assured to get the same premium taste all the way to the end of the cartridge. Throwing in the competitive price, CannaMate™ A18 has quickly become a market darling," said Ms. Rita Tang, Transpring Senior Business Development Manager.

What makes CannaMate™ A18 so popular among cannabis connoisseurs? Let's dive in.

Eliminating Fear of Heavy Metal Pollution Completely.

There are many cheap metal cartridges out there in the market failing compliance testing. Cheap metal cartridges are prone to leaching, which leads to contamination of the cannabis concentrates contained in the adjoining carts. Leaching is the process of the acidity from cannabis concentrates corroding the metal materials, which might lead harmful metal compounds, like lead and nichrome, to seep into the concentrates.

Transpring full ceramic cartridge, CannaMate™ A18, on the other hand, is free of this fear completely. The dental grade ceramic materials unitized by CannaMate™ A18 are totally free of heavy metals and are immune to oxidation and corrosion thanks to their extremely stable chemical properties.

Better Taste and Bigger Hit

With the masterful advanced APTC™ technique and unique porous structure, Hcore® transfers your precious liquid into aerosol particles smaller than 2.0μm, delivering pure and intense flavor, helping you taste cleaner and more nuanced flavors that you simply won't get from other solutions. Pure dental grade ceramic cartridges are free of contaminants that likely tint the taste.

Hcore® ceramic heating element not only makes the flavor better, but also increases the surface area of heating tremendously with the help of its unique porous structure, enabling CannaMate™ A18 producing more robust vapors than its counterparts.

