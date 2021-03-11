Grow Faster with OpenText Cloud Edition 21.1

OpenText launches new API services, cloud capabilities, and major enhancements across the OpenText portfolio

WATERLOO, ON, March 11, 2021 /CNW/ -- OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), today announced the release of Cloud Edition (CE) 21.1, delivering a tailored combination of industry solutions, API services, flexible delivery models, and expert managed services to help customers support modern work, engage customers, connect businesses to global commerce, and stay ahead of the competition. CE 21.1 delivers solutions OpenText customers' need to grow their businesses.

"Modern organizations know the importance of digitization and automation," said Mark J. Barrenechea, OpenText CEO & CTO. "With Cloud Editions, customers can accelerate their digital transformation regardless of Cloud choice or point of departure. And with continuous innovation provided quarterly, OpenText helps our customers have the modern architecture and platform they need to execute their journey to become even more intelligent, connected, and secure."

CE 21.1 is the most expansive OpenText release to date, providing updates across the five OpenText Clouds.

Providing more choice and flexibility

The OpenText Cloud provides flexible deployment options with managed service expertise and run-anywhere software. Through partnerships with the major public cloud providers, OpenText helps remove barriers to digital transformation and facilitate the smooth the flow of information across organizations.

"We are digitizing all of our business workflows with OpenText Extended ECM in combination with OpenText Core Share," said Inge Opreel, CIO, Farys. "Through the use of OpenText Core Signature we can now digitally manage the signatures for the over 50,000 customers per year that need to sign documents when moving in and out of their properties."

The OpenText Content Cloud empowers modern work by improving user productivity, process stability, and providing solutions to assist with regulatory compliance. Key updates in CE 21.1 include:

Extended ECM for Microsoft Office 365 now integrates with the Microsoft Azure Information Protection (AIP). Users can now maintain encryption and access levels for content, while also enabling key capabilities such as text searching with increased security.

OpenText Intelligent Viewing – a cloud-first, universal file viewer enabling quick, secure access to any file type with markup, annotation, redaction and transformation capabilities.

OpenText Extended ECM now supports Salesforce Financial Services Cloud to complete the customer 360-degree view with information management services.

Next-generation early case assessment and investigations technology with OpenText Axcelerate Investigation. Now available OnDemand in the AWS cloud, Axcelerate Investigation provides rapid insights to inform case strategy and decisions.

The OpenText Experience Cloud provides a single platform to create engaging customer experiences at scale. Key updates in CE 21.1 include:

New Qfiniti integration with Twilio Flex delivers advanced call analytics and management for modern cloud contact centers.

Updates to Media Management, including AI-driven search updates, quick preview capabilities and tools supporting faster content distribution.

SAP HANA & SAP NetWeaver connectors for Fax2Mail allow faxing from SAP for uninterrupted workflows.

New RESTful APIs in OpenText Notifications facilitate SMS app integration.

The OpenText Business Network Cloud connects business to global commerce through a unified platform that provides streamlined connectivity, secure collaboration and real-time business intelligence . Key updates in CE 21.1 include:

An overlying asset tracking application within the OpenText Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Platform delivers a single dashboard for real-time inventory of goods, materials, or pieces of equipment. The application can be combined with OpenText AI and Analytics for improved predictive maintenance and asset utilization.

API connectors for Trading Grid support companies migrating to SAP S/4HANA.

Expanded ethical and sustainability governance (ESG) information gathering capability.

The OpenText Security & Protection Cloud strengthens cyber resilience by helping organizations protect intellectual property, customer records and sensitive financial information. Key updates in CE 21.1 include:

The release of BrightCloud® Cloud Service Intelligence, enabling Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASB) and other security and technology vendors to enforce data-centric security policies and prevent unwanted interactions with cloud services and associated applications.

New anomaly detection rules engine within OpenText™ EnCase Endpoint Security to help SOCs (Security Operations Centers) detect and remediate potential SolarWinds Orion SUNBURST compromises. OpenText will continue to update detection filters in EnCase Endpoint Security as new malware variants or indicators of compromise (IOCs) are released to help customers respond to this evolving threat.

The OpenText Developer Cloud enables developers to build applications and solution extensions quickly and cost effectively using service-based capabilities in the cloud. Key updates in CE 21.1 include:

A high-performance key management solution and enhanced security with an additional encryption key layer.

Full encryption and decryption capabilities for CSS blobs.

The integration of OpenText Webroot's threat intelligence directly into the developer cloud platform, to help validate that applications can more securely manipulate and manage information.

Underpinning each of the clouds are OpenText solutions for AI and Automation. OpenText Magellan provides pre-built components that can be individually deployed, and the OpenText AppWorks platform enables business and technical users to rapidly build applications that improve efficiency, optimize employee skills, and provide insights. Major enhancements in CE 21.1 include:

A new Magellan Integration Center that allows content and data to be replicated and synchronized between on-premises applications and the OpenText Cloud.

Improvements to AppWorks cloud security to help enable compliance with stringent security capabilities such as FedRAMP.

OpenText provides cloud expertise at every stage of the cloud journey, including services and support to help organizations migrate, manage, and secure Information Management applications.

For more information on OpenText CE 21.1, visit https://www.opentext.com/products-and-solutions/latest-opentext-releases or check out the latest blog from OpenText Chief Product Officer Muhi Majzoub.

About OpenText

OpenText, The Information Company™, powers business transformation through market leading information management solutions, on-premises or in the cloud. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX,TSX: OTEX) visit www.opentext.com.

