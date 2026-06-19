Groupe Touchette Reinforces Its Long-Term Commitment to Winnipeg with Major Warehouse Expansion

WINNIPEG, MB, June 19, 2026 /CNW/ - Groupe Touchette proudly announces the completion of a major expansion of its Winnipeg distribution centre located at 20 Harvest Drive in CentrePort, increasing its operational footprint to 176,000 square feet. This investment reflects the company's long-term commitment to Manitoba and reinforces Winnipeg's strategic importance within Groupe Touchette's national distribution network.

Groupe Touchette’s expanded Winnipeg warehouse (CNW Group/Groupe Touchette)

Since establishing operations in Winnipeg in 2015, Groupe Touchette has continued to invest in the region to better support customers, partners and communities across Manitoba and Western Canada. This latest expansion marks the company's third major growth project in the market and underscores its confidence in the region's economic potential.

Investing in a Strategic Gateway for Western Canada

Located in CentrePort, one of North America's most strategic inland ports, the expanded facility strengthens Groupe Touchette's ability to serve customers across Manitoba, Saskatchewan and beyond. The enhanced distribution capacity will support growing demand across key sectors, including passenger, commercial and agricultural transportation, while improving product availability and service levels for customers throughout the region.

" Winnipeg plays a key role in our Western Canadian operations," said Paul Hyshka, Vice President, Independent Sales at Groupe Touchette. "Our continued investment in this facility reflects the strong relationships we have built with customers, partners and the local business community over the past decade. We see significant opportunity for continued growth in this region and are proud to further strengthen our ability to support customers across Western Canada."

Supporting Regional Growth and Customer Success

The expansion will allow Groupe Touchette to increase inventory capacity, broaden product availability and enhance operational efficiency. More importantly, it positions the company to better support the evolving needs of local tire retailers, commercial fleets, agricultural businesses and transportation operators that play a vital role in Manitoba's economy.

As the tire distribution industry continues to evolve, driven by sustained demand across multiple market segments, Groupe Touchette remains focused on investing in infrastructure that supports customer growth and strengthens regional supply chains.

"This expansion represents an investment in our people, our customers and the long-term success of the region," added Hyshka. "Winnipeg remains an important market for Groupe Touchette, and we look forward to growing alongside the communities and businesses we serve."

About the Winnipeg Facility

The building now encompasses a total area of 206,000 square feet, representing an expansion of 100,000 square feet. Of this new space, 30,000 square feet will be available for lease, while the remaining 176,000 square feet will be dedicated to Groupe Touchette's operations.

The expanded facility provides greater storage capacity, enabling higher inventory levels, improved SKU availability and enhanced service capabilities throughout Western Canada.

About Groupe Touchette

Founded by André Touchette in 1979, Groupe Touchette, the largest Canadian-owned tire distributor, has been recognized for its expertise and level of service to automotive manufacturers, dealers and independent customers for over 40 years. Led by Nicolas Touchette and Frédéric Bouthillier, the company, headquartered in Montreal, now specializes in value-added tire distribution services. Groupe Touchette has more than 1,800 employees and is present across Canada with more than 40 distribution centers. Under the TireLink and DT Tire banners, Groupe Touchette serves automobile dealers as well as independent tire retailers. The company also serves Canadian consumers under its retail banners Tirecraft, Integra Tire, Signature Tire, Tireland/Ici Pneu, Tire Partners/Pneu Solutions, Pneu Select, MécaniPneu, Pneus Chartrand Mécanique, Pneus Express Mécanique, Pneus Bélisle and Touchette Motorsport. For more information, visit grtouchette.com or the LinkedIn page.

SOURCE Groupe Touchette

Fabrice Giguère, Citizen relations, [email protected], 514 262-2437