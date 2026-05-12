TROIS-RIVIÈRES, QC, May 12, 2026 /CNW/ - Groupe Somavrac (or the "Company") today announced the appointment of Rodney Corrigan as Chief Executive Officer. He succeeds Marc Paquin, who is retiring after more than two decades at the helm of the Company.

This appointment follows the acquisition of Groupe Somavrac by Instar Asset Management in December 2025, marking the beginning of a new chapter focused on long-term growth and development across its maritime, logistics and industrial activities.

The new CEO of Groupe Somavrac, Mr. Rodney Corrigan. (CNW Group/Groupe Somavrac)

"Groupe Somavrac is a strong company, driven by passionate people who are deeply committed to their craft. I am honoured to lead this organization and excited to build, with the teams in place, the next chapter of this great story," said Rodney Corrigan, Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Corrigan brings more than 25 years of experience serving in operational, commercial and executive roles in the maritime and logistics industries. Throughout his career, he has played a key role in several strategic acquisitions in Canada and the United States. His commitment to operational excellence is grounded in safety and optimal efficiency, and he consistently encourages his teams to deliver innovative solutions for clients.

"Rodney has the experience, leadership and vision needed to take Groupe Somavrac into its new phase of growth. I leave my position with confidence, knowing the Company is in good hands," added Marc Paquin, outgoing President.

Prior to joining Groupe Somavrac, Mr. Corrigan served as President of Logistec Stevedoring Inc., where he was responsible for North American operations spanning more than 60 ports and 89 terminals across Canada and the United States.

"We are pleased to welcome Rodney Corrigan as Chief Executive Officer of Groupe Somavrac," said Daniel Perruzza, Partner, Instar Asset Management. "He brings deep industry expertise and a proven track record of leadership, and we look forward to supporting him and the team to build on the Company's strong momentum and drive its continued growth."

About Groupe Somavrac

Founded in 1963 by Pierre Paquin, Groupe Somavrac is a Québec-based company headquartered in Trois-Rivières. Specialized in stevedoring, warehousing, handling and transformation, transportation, and distribution of chemical products, Groupe Somavrac serves a diversified clientele in the mining, energy, agri-food, industrial and chemical sectors, among others. With operations across Québec and Ontario, the Company today relies on the expertise of more than 500 specialists working in its various terminals.

SOURCE Groupe Somavrac

Media Inquiries: Eric Turcotte, Communications and Marketing Supervisor, Groupe Somavrac, 819 379-3311, ext. 2801, [email protected]