Groupe Petra Manages Portfolio Growth with Yardi Voyager

Quebecois property owner gains efficiency in reporting, invoice processing and more

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Jan. 14, 2021 /CNW/ -- Commercial property owner Groupe Petra increases property management productivity by adopting Yardi Voyager® Commercial as its real estate technology platform.

"We needed to automate business processes as our portfolio grew significantly. Using 50 spreadsheet tabs to perform accounting for 50 buildings was too time-consuming, for example," said Olivier Rocheleau, corporate controller for Groupe Petra. "Voyager cut the time previously needed to execute month-end procedures in half for some activities and at the same time we were able to establish robust automated governance with the help of the software."

In addition to Yardi Voyager, Groupe Petra also implemented Yardi® PayScan, an invoice processing platform; Yardi® Job Cost, which provides precise cost and budget oversight over construction projects; and Yardi® Aspire, an on-demand digital training environment.

"We have grown significantly and had to put new processes in place to adapt with this change," continued Rocheleau. "Yardi has more credibility and presence in the market and its product offering checks all of our core business needs."

"Groupe Petra has been truly forward thinking in their vision of leveraging integrative technology to thrive beyond the pandemic," said Peter Altobelli, vice president of sales and general manager for Yardi Canada. "Their ability to modify their implementation strategy for a remote environment was a positive challenge for us."

About Groupe Petra

Groupe Petra is a private management firm actively involved in real estate for 30 years. The company owns office, commercial and industrial buildings in the Montreal, Quebec City and Toronto regions. Groupe Petra's real estate portfolio includes 8.3 million square feet under management. For more information, visit groupepetra.com.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

