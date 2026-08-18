GROUPE DYNAMITE INC. APPOINTS DIGITAL LEADER HENRY SPEAR AS CHIEF CUSTOMER OFFICER

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 18, 2026 /CNW/ -- Groupe Dynamite Inc. ("Groupe Dynamite" or the "Company") (TSX: GRGD) announces the appointment of Henry Spear to the role of Chief Customer Officer (CCO).

In his role, Henry will be focused on deepening Groupe Dynamite's customer obsession--using personalization, innovation and technology to elevate the experience at every touchpoint across GARAGE and DYNAMITE. He will focus on eliminating friction and making every interaction more seamless, intuitive and engaging, while building deeper, more lasting relationships and increasing customer lifetime value.

"Our customers expect shopping with GARAGE and DYNAMITE to feel inspiring, easy, and seamless wherever they engage with us," said Stacie Beaver, President and Chief Operating Officer. "Creating a consistent experience across our digital and physical channels is at the core of our growth strategy. Henry's proven ability to elevate the online customer journey and optimize digital operations will help us continue to raise the bar for our customers as our brands scale."

Henry brings more than two decades of experience across digital, E-commerce, customer experience, and omni-channel retail. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice-President of Digital & Customer Care at JD Sports, overseeing the digital P&L across multiple banners and advancing the company's direct-to-consumer experience. He previously held senior leadership roles at Gymshark, including President of North America, and at Faherty Brand, following earlier experience with J.Crew, Gap Inc., and Boston Consulting Group.

About Groupe Dynamite Inc.

Groupe Dynamite Inc. (TSX: GRGD) is a growth-oriented company striving for excellence in the fashion industry. Operating retail stores and digital experiences under two complementary and spirited banners--GARAGE and DYNAMITE--we offer a wide range of women's fashion apparel, catering to the needs of Generation Z and Millennials. With a growing international presence, we operate across Canada and the United States, and more recently expanded into the United Kingdom, advancing our global footprint. With leading key operating metrics and a commitment to innovation and disciplined execution, we are proud to continue our ambitious growth plans. Guided by our mission, "Empowering YOU to be YOU," we are a values-led, inclusive organization committed to inspiring confidence and self-expression. Proudly rooted in the chic and vibrant city of Montréal, our culture, values and distinct brands position us to shape the future of fashion while attracting and inspiring the next generation of leaders and creators. Our ownership-mentality and entrepreneurial mindset is reflected in our Shared Success Program, through which all our 7,200 employees have ownership exposure. This alignment of interests and values fosters collaboration, fuels innovation, and creates meaningful long-term value for our team and stakeholders alike.

SOURCE GROUPE DYNAMITE INC

Contacts: Questions from investors-Investor Relations: Jean-Philippe D. Lachance, Chief Financial Officer - [email protected]; Questions from media-Media Relations: Youann Blouin, Head of Corporate Communications - [email protected]