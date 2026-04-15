MONTREAL, April 15, 2026 /CNW/ - Groupe Dynamite Inc. ("Groupe Dynamite" or the "Company") (TSX: GRGD) today announced the receipt of regulatory approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") of its notice of intention to renew its normal course issuer bid (the "NCIB"). Under the NCIB, Groupe Dynamite may purchase for cancellation, during the period commencing on April 17, 2026 and ending on the earlier of April 16, 2027 and the date on which the Company reaches the maximum purchases permitted under the NCIB, up to an aggregate of 1,572,356 subordinate voting shares, representing approximately 10% of the public float of Groupe Dynamite as at April 3, 2026.

The Company's capital allocation priority for the next 12 months is investing in business growth. With a healthy balance sheet and minimal debt, the Company expects to continue generating strong free cash flow. The Company plans to return capital to shareholders in the near term while maintaining a solid balance sheet. The Company believes that the market price of the subordinate voting shares may from time to time not reflect the underlying value of the subordinate voting shares.

The renewal of the NCIB follows on the conclusion of the Company's previous normal course issuer bid, which expires on April 16, 2026 (the "Previous NCIB"). The Company had received the approval of the TSX to purchase up to 1,301,447 subordinate voting shares under the Previous NCIB. From the commencement of the Previous NCIB until April 3, 2026, the Company purchased 1,218,800 subordinate voting shares authorized by the TSX under the Previous NCIB, through open market purchases on the TSX and/or Canadian alternative trading systems, with subordinate voting shares purchased at a weighted average price of $51.2522 per subordinate voting share.

The net average daily trading volume for the period of six months prior to March 31, 2026 represents 176,613 subordinate voting shares. In accordance with TSX requirements, the Company is entitled to purchase, on any trading day, up to a total of 44,153 subordinate voting shares representing 25% of this average daily trading volume. Purchases pursuant to the NCIB may be effected through the facilities of the TSX and/or alternative Canadian trading systems, as well as outside the facilities of the TSX pursuant to exemption orders issued by securities regulators and, subject to the terms of the NCIB, at such times and in such number as determined by the management of the Company, in accordance with the policies and rules of the TSX, from time to time, over the course of twelve months commencing on April 17, 2026 and ending at the latest on April 16, 2027. All subordinate voting shares purchased under the NCIB will be purchased at their market price at the time of acquisition, except for purchases effected outside the facilities of the TSX pursuant to exemption orders issued by securities regulators, which will be at a discount to the market price, as provided in such exemption orders.

The actual number of subordinate voting shares purchased under the NCIB, the timing of purchases and the price at which the subordinate voting shares are bought will depend upon management discretion based on factors such as market conditions, subject to applicable securities laws and TSX rules. All subordinate voting shares repurchased under the NCIB will be cancelled upon their repurchase. There can be no assurances that any such purchases of subordinate voting shares under the NCIB will be completed.

In connection with the NCIB, the Company will enter into an automatic securities purchase plan ("ASPP") with a designated broker on or about April 17, 2026, whereby subordinate voting shares may be repurchased at times when such purchases would otherwise be prohibited pursuant to regulatory restrictions or self-imposed blackout periods. Under the ASPP, before entering a self-imposed blackout period, the Company may, but is not required to, ask the designated broker to make purchases under the NCIB. Such purchases will be made at the discretion of the designated broker, within parameters established by the Company prior to the blackout periods. Outside the blackout periods, purchases are made at the discretion of the Company's management. The ASPP will constitute an "automatic plan" for purposes of applicable Canadian securities legislation and has been pre-cleared by the TSX.

As of April 3, 2026, the Company had 20,787,513 subordinate voting shares issued and outstanding, and a public float of 15,723,562 subordinate voting shares.

About Groupe Dynamite Inc.

Groupe Dynamite Inc. (TSX: GRGD) is a growth-oriented company striving for excellence in the fashion industry. Operating retail stores and digital experiences under two complementary and spirited banners--GARAGE and DYNAMITE--we offer a wide range of women's fashion apparel, catering to the needs of Generation Z and Millennials. With a growing international presence, we operate across Canada and the United States, and more recently expanded into the United Kingdom, advancing our global footprint. With leading key operating metrics and a commitment to innovation and disciplined execution, we are proud to continue our ambitious growth plans. Guided by our mission, "Empowering YOU to be YOU, one outfit at a time," we are a values-led, inclusive organization committed to inspiring confidence and self-expression. Proudly rooted in the chic and vibrant city of Montréal, our culture, values and distinct brands position us to shape the future of fashion while attracting and inspiring the next generation of leaders and creators. Our ownership-mentality and entrepreneurial mindset is reflected in our Shared Success Program, through which all our 7,200 employees have ownership exposure. This alignment of interests and values fosters collaboration, fuels innovation, and creates meaningful long-term value for our team and stakeholders alike.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information in this press release may include (without limitation) statements relating to: the Company's expectations regarding the reinvestment in its business, the return of excess cash to shareholders, its financial performance, financial position and use of liquidity; the Company's expectations regarding the continued generation of strong free cash flow and its plans to return capital to shareholders through the NCIB while maintaining a solid balance sheet; the Company's intention to renew the NCIB, the duration of the NCIB and the timing, methods and quantity of any subordinate voting share purchases under the NCIB; the availability of cash for repurchase of subordinate voting shares under the NCIB; the Company's plans to enter into an ASPP and any purchases of subordinate voting shares thereunder; and compliance with applicable laws and regulations pertaining to the NCIB. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, intentions, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding possible future events or circumstances.

Forward-looking information is based on our opinions, estimates and assumptions in light of our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that we currently believe are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances. Our assumptions underpinning forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, the following: expected short-, medium- and long-term discretionary spending and overall economic trends; successfully maintaining and enhancing our brands; marketing efforts, store renovations and store expansions will be successful and drive our revenue; maintaining our supplier relationships and a steady, cost-effective supply of inventories; successfully managing expenses and driving gross margin improvements; growing our e-commerce business and making headway in our international expansion efforts; successfully retaining key personnel including our Chief Executive Officer; the absence of material changes to taxes, duties, tariffs and interest rates; the absence of material changes to the applicable securities laws, TSX rules or other regulatory requirements affecting the NCIB; the absence of further material disruptions in the international trade; the economy generally; and the absence of any other factors that could cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated, intended or implied.

Despite a careful process to prepare and review the forward-looking information, there can be no assurance that the underlying opinions, estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. Forward-looking information is also subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Risks and uncertainties are discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's annual information form for Fiscal 2025 (the "AIF"). A copy of the AIF and the Company's other publicly filed documents can be accessed under the Company's profile on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR+") at www.sedarplus.ca. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the opinions, estimates or assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results or future events might vary materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. The risks, uncertainties, opinions, estimates and assumptions referred to elsewhere in this press release should be considered carefully by readers. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents our expectations as of the date of this press release (or as of the date it is otherwise stated to be made) and is subject to change after such date. We disclaim any intention, obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable Canadian securities legislation. All of the forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements.

SOURCE GROUPE DYNAMITE INC

Contacts: Questions from investors - Investor Relations: Alex Limosani, Manager, Investor Relations and Corporate Finance - [email protected]; Questions from media - Media Relations: Youann Blouin, Head of Corporate Communications - [email protected]