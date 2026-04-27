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MONTRÉAL, April 27, 2026 /CNW/ - Groupe Dynamite Inc. ("Groupe Dynamite" or the "Company") (TSX: GRGD) is pleased to announce the closing of the offering announced on April 20, 2026, consisting of 2,700,000 subordinate voting shares (the "Offered Shares") offered by 4370368 Canada Inc., a company controlled by Mr. Andrew Lutfy, our Chief Executive Officer (the "Selling Shareholder") at an offering price of $93.00 per Offered Share (the "Offering Price") for aggregate gross proceeds to the Selling Shareholder of approximately $251 million (the "Offering").

The Offering was made by a syndicate of underwriters led by BMO Capital Markets, as lead joint bookrunner and manager, and including Desjardins Capital Markets, National Bank Capital Markets, RBC Capital Markets, and TD Securities Inc., as joint bookrunners, and Canaccord Genuity, Stifel, Barclays, CIBC Capital Markets, Goldman Sachs, Raymond James, Scotiabank and UBS, as co-managers, on a bought deal basis pursuant to a short form base shelf prospectus dated April 20, 2026 (the "Shelf Prospectus") and a prospectus supplement dated April 22, 2026 (the "Prospectus Supplement"). Each of the Shelf Prospectus and the Prospectus Supplement has been filed and is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The Offered Shares were also offered by way of private placement in the United States.

Groupe Dynamite did not receive any proceeds from the sale of the Offered Shares by the Selling Shareholder.

Groupe Dynamite is also pleased to announce that it has completed the previously announced repurchase for cancellation of subordinate voting shares from the Selling Shareholder at the Offering Price, for total consideration of approximately $51 million (the "Buyback") pursuant to an exemption order granted by the Autorité des marchés financiers.

The securities offered have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Groupe Dynamite Inc.

Groupe Dynamite Inc. (TSX: GRGD) is a growth-oriented company striving for excellence in the fashion industry. Operating retail stores and digital experiences under two complementary and spirited banners--GARAGE and DYNAMITE--we offer a wide range of women's fashion apparel, catering to the needs of Generation Z and Millennials. With a growing international presence, we operate across Canada and the United States, and more recently expanded into the United Kingdom, advancing our global footprint. With leading key operating metrics and a commitment to innovation and disciplined execution, we are proud to continue our ambitious growth plans. Guided by our mission, "Empowering YOU to be YOU, one outfit at a time," we are a values-led, inclusive organization committed to inspiring confidence and self-expression. Proudly rooted in the chic and vibrant city of Montréal, our culture, values and distinct brands position us to shape the future of fashion while attracting and inspiring the next generation of leaders and creators. Our ownership-mentality and entrepreneurial mindset is reflected in our Shared Success Program, through which all our 7,200 employees have ownership exposure. This alignment of interests and values fosters collaboration, fuels innovation, and creates meaningful long-term value for our team and stakeholders alike.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements may include observations concerning the impact of the Offering and Buyback on Groupe Dynamite or its shareholders. The Company's future performance may also be affected by a number of factors, many of which are beyond the Company's will or control. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding possible future events or circumstances. Forward-looking information is based on our opinions, estimates and assumptions in light of our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that the Company currently believes are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances. Despite a careful process to prepare and review the forward-looking information, there can be no assurance that the underlying opinions, estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. Forward-looking information is also subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Risks and uncertainties are discussed in the Company's materials filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities from time to time, including the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for the 13-week and 52-week periods ended January 31, 2026 and the Company's annual information form for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2026. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the opinions, estimates or assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results or future events might vary materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. The risks, uncertainties, opinions, estimates and assumptions referred to elsewhere in this press release should be considered carefully by readers. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Furthermore, the forward-looking information contained in this press release represents our expectations as of the date of this press release (or as of the date it is otherwise stated to be made) and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable Canadian securities legislation. All of the forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements.

SOURCE Groupe Dynamite Inc.

Contacts: Questions from investors - Investor Relations: Alex Limosani, Manager, Investor Relations and Corporate Finance - [email protected]; Questions from media - Media Relations: Youann Blouin, Head of Corporate Communications - [email protected]