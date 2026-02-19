Group Bel Canada is investing $3.7 million over five years in partnership with Logiag to support the decarbonization of Canadian dairy production.

The program aims to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions linked to milk procurement for the local production of Mini Babybel® at the Sorel-Tracy plant by 30%--a reduction of 12,000 tonnes by 2031--through a structured, measurable and verified approach implemented on Quebec dairy farms.

This investment demonstrates Bel Group's commitment to sustainably transforming its value chain and contributing to the evolution of the Canadian dairy sector.

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 19, 2026 /CNW/ - Group Bel Canada, a major food player offering healthy dairy, fruit and vegetable products and a leader in the healthy snack market, today announced the implementation of a strategic partnership with Logiag, an agricultural technology and agri-environmental consulting firm, aimed at supporting the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions associated with dairy production in Canada. This long-term partnership is supported by a $3.7 million investment over five years from Group Bel Canada to provide concrete support to dairy farms in adopting sustainable and measurable practices, contributing to the responsible evolution of the Canadian dairy sector.

A Structuring Partnership Supporting a Responsible Commitment

True to its mission of providing healthier and more responsible food for all, Bel places the reduction of its environmental footprint at the heart of its strategy. Bel Group has set ambitious decarbonization targets across its entire value chain, including a 25% reduction in indirect greenhouse gas emissions and sourcing 100% of its milk and fruit from farms transitioning to regenerative agriculture by 2030. Upstream dairy production represents approximately 35% of the company's total emissions, making it a priority lever for action. To contribute concretely to these objectives, Group Bel Canada has partnered with Logiag and its Dedicated Dairy Farms program.

This initiative is based on a holistic and distinctive approach, working directly with a cohort of 34 dairy farms in Quebec and across the dairy value chain. It combines on-farm greenhouse gas measurement, the development of personalized roadmaps and the adoption of sustainable agricultural practices to generate measurable, long-term impacts for producers. The resulting emission reductions are quantified and verified using an internationally recognized methodology validated by SustainCERT, ensuring the credibility and robustness of the results.

As part of this initiative, Group Bel Canada aims to reduce carbon emissions from its upstream dairy supply dedicated to Mini Babybel® production at its Sorel-Tracy plant by approximately 30%. This represents a reduction of 12,000 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions by 2031--equivalent to the average annual emissions of approximately 10,000 cars.

This partnership is part of a shared value approach that complements efforts already underway in the Canadian dairy industry, aiming to generate sustainable benefits for both producers and the value chain, and to help accelerate the decarbonization of the dairy industry in Canada. This is Group Bel Canada Group's largest sustainable development project to date, with significant potential to transform the dairy sector.

Quotes

"Group Bel Canada has been present in Canada for more than 70 years. Since launching our Babybel® plant in Sorel-Tracy in 2020, we have been manufacturing more than 90% of our products locally in Quebec. This partnership with Logiag is therefore a natural next step for us, with the intention of supporting producers toward long-term agricultural resilience and acting as a generator of positive value in Canada. As a company committed to its mission, this project enables us to achieve our objectives in a concrete way, while complementing the efforts already underway within the Canadian dairy industry."-- Cristine Laforest, CEO, Group Bel Canada

"We are proud to collaborate with Group Bel Canada on this structuring initiative, a recognized leader in sustainability within the agri-food sector. The Dedicated Dairy Farms program aims to equip producers with concrete, measurable and recognized solutions to accelerate the climate transition of dairy production, while contributing to Bel Group's global decarbonization objectives and creating value across the entire value chain."-- Charles Nault, Founder, Co-owner and CEO, Logiag

About Group Bel Canada

A mission-driven company recognized by law and winner of a prestigious award from the France-Canada Chamber of Commerce, Group Bel Canada is a subsidiary of Bel Group, the world leader in branded cheeses and a major player in the healthy snacks market with distribution in nearly 120 countries. Created in 2005 to accelerate the Group's activities in Canada, the subsidiary now employs more than 280 people, including approximately 170 at its factory, contributing to the Group's mission of offering healthier and more responsible food for all. Its Boursin® and The Laughing Cow® brands are produced under contract with local partners, and Babybel® is produced at the Sorel-Tracy plant. In total, 90% of products are now produced in Canada. Since 2025, Group Bel Canada has also added the GoGo squeeZ® brand to its portfolio. For more information, visit www.bel-canada.ca/en/. For more information about the Bel Group, visit www.groupe-bel.com/en/.

About Logiag

Logiag drives sustainable agriculture. Founded in 1999, this Quebec-based agricultural technology and agri-environmental consulting firm offers a comprehensive range of services in agronomy, rural engineering and climate transition. Its services include supporting agricultural and agri-food sectors in reducing their GHG emissions. Through its unique business model combining agronomy and technology, a strong partner network, a loyal client base and a team of 75 experts, Logiag supports the agricultural sector in protecting the environment. For more information, visit logiag.com.

