GroundBreak Ventures Launches Future Housing Canada, Canada's Blueprint for Modern Housing Delivery

TORONTO, Dec. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - GroundBreak Ventures today announced the launch of Future Housing Canada, a national web platform that offers a clear, accessible playbook for governments, builders, developers, and industry partners seeking to adopt and scale the solutions required to close Canada's housing gap. Stay connected to data, insights and case studies needed to modernize how homes are planned, financed, built, and operated across the country: www.futurehousingcanada.ca

"Canada's housing system is at a critical inflection point," said Scott Kaplanis, Partner at GroundBreak Ventures. "We have world-class innovators, proven technologies, the demand, and now government support through Build Canada Homes. What's still missing is a centralized guide that shows how these solutions work in practice and how they can scale. Future Housing Canada was built to bridge that gap."

Future Housing Canada will serve as a national resource hub for:

Actionable insights and data on Canada's housing transformation

Case studies highlighting real-world results from leading innovators

Innovation pathways detailing how emerging methods reduce cost, time, and risk

Recommendations for public and private sector leaders exploring modern delivery models

The platform highlights Canadian leaders driving measurable impact. The first two case studies feature industry leaders Fitzrovia and Horizon Legacy. GroundBreak will collaborate with Future Housing Canada to publish one new industry case study every month, and we encourage the industry to reach out directly to showcase their innovative work.

Future Housing Canada aligns with the national ambition behind Build Canada Homes by equipping decision-makers with the information needed to deploy innovation at scale. It reinforces the role of policy alignment, investment, and cross-sector collaboration in building a more efficient, resilient, and attainable housing system.

About GroundBreak Ventures

GroundBreak Ventures (www.groundbreakventures.com) is a Toronto-based venture capital firm investing in early-stage companies innovating across the built environment. With a mission to transform the way people build, experience, and interact with real estate, GroundBreak supports visionary founders tackling housing affordability, sustainability, and productivity challenges.

