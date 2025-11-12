GroundBreak Ventures' Canadian Portfolio Companies to Provide Support for Build Canada Homes Participants

TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - GroundBreak Ventures, a leading early-stage venture capital firm focused on housing innovation and property technology, today announced that several of its portfolio companies will be offering select Canadian-made technology solutions for free or at special pricing to builders, developers, government and other key stakeholders engaged in projects under the newly launched Build Canada Homes program.

The initiative is designed to accelerate housing innovation in Canada by facilitating access to advanced property technology solutions that improve efficiency, productivity and overall project delivery. By volunteering these solutions at a material discount, GroundBreak's portfolio companies will not only help advance the objectives of the Build Canada Homes program but also showcase the transformative potential of their offerings to the broader housing sector.

"Canada faces a historic housing challenge, and innovative technology has a crucial role to play in solving it," said Scott Kaplanis, Managing Partner at GroundBreak Ventures. "Our portfolio companies are stepping forward to demonstrate how their solutions can reduce costs, improve timelines, and enhance quality -- all while supporting the mission of Build Canada Homes. This is a unique opportunity to generate a real and meaningful 'Made in Canada' impact."

Initial participating GroundBreak portfolio companies will include:

Crewscope: Crewscope accelerates construction schedules and improves trade collaboration. Its field operations platform, built with EllisDon, was designed to engage directly with workers because participation improves safety, quality and productivity. Its easy-to-use tool automates weekly work plans and provides absolute clarity on targets and progress. Adoption has consistently improved labor productivity by 10% and helps leadership identify and reward top performing teams. Learn more at: https://crewscope.com/

Juniper: Juniper is a customer care and warranty management platform built for new construction. It helps builders derisk warranty issues by centralizing deficiency intake and fulfillment, with transparent audit trails across trades and homeowners. With TARION integration, Juniper supports completion compliance and provides clear visibility into the deliverability of homes. Under Build Canada Homes, Juniper will provide a package to help partners resolve issues faster and protect project timelines. Learn more at: https://www.spark.re/product/homeowner-care

Local Logic: Local Logic is a Montreal-based location intelligence company that delivers insights on livability, mobility, and market dynamics across every Canadian neighbourhood. As part of the Build Canada Homes initiative, Local Logic will provide select datasets and analytics to help partners identify optimal development sites, assess local infrastructure, and align new housing with community needs, supporting the creation of more sustainable, connected, and livable neighborhoods nationwide while making the site selection and programming more efficient and cheaper. Learn more at www.locallogic.co/data

Prolegis: Prolegis Solutions is a Calgary-based legal technology company that helps legal teams reduce costs and manage risk in real estate conveyancing through smarter automation and clearer workflows. As part of the Build Canada Homes initiative, Prolegis will deliver tools that detect title risks earlier (including fraud), support alternative secured lending options, and improve the speed and accuracy of property transfers. These improvements will help lower the cost of ownership and transfer, expand access to funding, and strengthen confidence in real estate transactions across Canada. Learn more at www.prolegis.ca

QuickCasa: QuickCasa uses AI to capture every prospects' preferences and guarantees a response to every inquiry. The platform automatically engages prospective renters and buyers, collects and organizes their needs, and turns conversations into actionable data. For Build Canada Homes projects, QuickCasa will offer preferred pricing and dedicated onboarding, making it easy to track exactly what prospects are looking for and match them to available units and homes faster. Partners get a clear view of market demand, reduce sales / leasing admin, and fill units quickly while prospects receive consistent, high-quality communication throughout the process. Learn more at: https://www.quickcasa.ai/bch

SiteMax: SiteMax is a Vancouver-based construction technology company providing an all-in-one jobsite management platform that empowers construction teams to increase efficiency and streamline operations. Through cloud-based software, SiteMax manages daily reporting, safety management, time tracking, task coordination, and document management. Serving general contractors, subcontractors, and specialty trades across thousands of jobsites globally, SiteMax enhances field-to-office communication, increases productivity, and provides real-time project visibility with user-friendly tools designed specifically for the construction industry. Learn more at: https://sitemax.com

Spark: Spark is a new home sales, marketing and closing platform that brings enterprise grade tools to teams of any size, from small developers to multiplex and purpose built rental projects. It unifies CRM, inventory, digital contracts, deposits, commissions, and handover workflows, giving new and veteran teams the operational backbone used by Canada's largest developers. As part of this initiative, Spark will provide a starter configuration with rapid onboarding to get projects live fast. Learn more at: https://spark.re

Each will tailor an introductory offering to suit the needs of Build Canada Homes participants on a best-efforts basis as additional details are released.

The offerings will serve as a "showcase" for cutting-edge Canadian housing innovation. The program marks yet another creative initiative spearheaded by GroundBreak Ventures designed to accelerate the technology adoption curve in the built environment. GroundBreak encourages others within the sector to step-up and join the mission. "We have a generational opportunity to turn our housing crisis into an opportunity to forge global leadership in housing innovation – find out what's possible at www.futurehousingcanada.ca" – Erin Poeta, GroundBreak Ventures.

