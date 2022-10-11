Grip Security Earns the Frost & Sullivan 2022 New Product Innovation Award for the Global SaaS Security Industry

Grip's SaaS Security Control Plane solution provides full visibility and access control of SaaS applications other products are unable to secure

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 11, 2022 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan recognizes Grip Security with the 2022 Global New Product Innovation Award for its SaaS Security Control Plane solution. The company offers a new security approach that provides comprehensive protection and eliminates the blind spots created by other products. Grip believes that the market is trying to solve the SaaS security problem with an outdated framework that relies on either network, endpoint, or authentication control; with SaaS, none of those may be controlled by the company, requiring the solution to take a fundamentally different approach. Grip changed how SaaS security architecture is built, focusing on identity control instead of network, device, or authentication centric. The company helps customers manage third-party risk while allowing their employees to access and use the SaaS applications needed for their jobs in a secure way. The Grip solution discovers, prioritizes, secures, and orchestrates the mitigation of this risk instead of constraining the use of SaaS applications.

Grip built its security solution from the ground up to avoid the difficulties of migrating from an old product technology to a completely new one. Unlike proxy-based cloud access security brokers (CASBs) that take many weeks to deploy and start discovering SaaS applications, Grip's deployment only takes between 10 and 15 minutes, providing customers with results by the next day. As a result, customers can solve their SaaS security challenges quickly with built-in automation, and without lengthy and complex product deployments..

According to Clara Dello Russo, a Frost & Sullivan Research Analyst, "Grip has developed a proxy-less and agent-less discovery engine that can find every SaaS application being used by employees significantly faster than a traditional CASB, offering a solution to the SaaS problem other products cannot solve."

"Being recognized for our innovation by Frost & Sullivan is a great achievement, and we are excited by the overwhelmingly positive market feedback, said Lior Yaari, co-founder and chief executive officer at Grip Security. "SaaS security is one of the most pressing issues facing CISOs today, and we have built our solution from the ground up to fundamentally redefine how to solve this problem.

Grip can discover SaaS applications more accurately than other major participants in the industry, and in an automated way.. Additionally, the company can secure access to these applications regardless of the device or the user's location. The Grip solution is able to cover specific CASB blind spots and limitations. Some of the examples are:

Business-led SaaS using local app credentials traditional CASBs can discover employees' visits to different websites, but they cannot trigger alerts based on account creation. Security teams may end up receiving a high volume of alerts that analysts will then have to triage to determine whether account creation has occurred

SaaS access using unmanaged devices: Unless the SaaS application is governed by SSO or an IdP, organizations do not have visibility and are unable to secure business-led SaaS on unmanaged devices.

Zero-day SaaS visibility and control: many new SaaS applications are coming online every day, and traditional CASBs cannot detect them until they are in their SaaS library.

Single sign-on (SSO) prioritization: SaaS risk really starts with account creation, and SSO prioritization based on user account creation that factors in user knowledge of security or risk policies, growth in user accounts, or use of local application credentials is not easily possible with traditional CASBs.

If customers already have other solutions – for example, from the secure access service edge (SASE) architecture – Grip's product can also integrate seamlessly.

"Grip's SaaS Security Platform provides full visibility and access control to SaaS applications, allowing security teams to monitor its usage and control access to applications they could not otherwise secure," stated Dello Russo. "For its strong overall performance, Grip Security earns Frost & Sullivan's 2022 Global New Product Innovation Award in the SaaS Security industry."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed an innovative element in a product by leveraging leading-edge technologies. The award recognizes the value-added features/benefits of the product and the increased return on investment (ROI) it gives customers, which, in turn, raises customer acquisition and overall market penetration potential.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

The 2022 New Product Innovation for the Global SaaS Security Industry report can be downloaded at Grip's website.

