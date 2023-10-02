GREY WOLF ANIMAL HEALTH TO PRESENT AT THE SMALLCAP DISCOVERIES 2023 INVESTOR CONFERENCE

TORONTO, Oct. 2, 2023 /CNW/ - Grey Wolf Animal Health Corp. (TSXV: WOLF) ("Grey Wolf" or the "Company"), a Canadian diversified animal health company, today announced that Angela Cechetto, CEO, is scheduled to present a corporate update at the Smallcap Discoveries 2023 Investor Conference on Wednesday October 11, 2023 at 1:00pm PT in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Ms. Cechetto will also be available for one-on-one meetings in Vancouver, British Columbia on October 11-13, 2023. Investors interested in meeting with Grey Wolf during that time should contact the conference coordinator or email [email protected].

About Smallcap Discoveries

Smallcap Discoveries is a leading investment platform and independent research service. Smallcap Discoveries specializes in delivering subscribers' exclusive insights and access to undiscovered and undervalued small and microcap opportunities.

To learn more about Smallcap Discoveries, visit our website at www.smallcapdiscoveries.com.

About Grey Wolf Animal Health Corp.‎

Grey Wolf Animal Health Corp., headquartered in Toronto, Canada, is a diversified animal health ‎company founded by a veterinarian to bring to market a broad portfolio of products that meets the ‎unmet needs of veterinarians, clinics and pets. The Company's strategy is to in-license, acquire or develop innovative prescription and non-prescription products for commercialization in the veterinarian channel ‎in Canada. For additional information, please visit: www.greywolfah.com.

