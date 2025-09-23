GREY WOLF ANIMAL HEALTH TO PRESENT AT THE SMALLCAP DISCOVERIES 2025 INVESTOR CONFERENCE

TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - Grey Wolf Animal Health Corp. (TSXV: WOLF) ("Grey Wolf" or the "Company"), a Canadian diversified animal health company, today announced that Angela Cechetto, CEO, is scheduled to present a corporate update at the Smallcap Discoveries 2025 Investor Conference on Tuesday September 30, 2025 at 10:30am PT in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Ms. Cechetto will also be available for one-on-one meetings in Vancouver, British Columbia on September 29-30, 2025. Investors interested in meeting with Grey Wolf during that time should contact the conference coordinator or email [email protected].

About Smallcap Discoveries

Smallcap Discoveries is Canada's leading small-cap investment community, dedicated to uncovering high-quality, under-followed companies with strong growth potential. Founded and led by veteran investors, the platform provides in-depth research, exclusive insights, and direct access to emerging opportunities in the micro and small-cap space. Through its premium membership, conferences, and educational resources, Smallcap Discoveries connects growth-focused investors with exceptional companies, helping members identify tomorrow's leaders today.

To learn more about Smallcap Discoveries, visit our website at www.smallcapdiscoveries.com.

About Grey Wolf Animal Health Corp.‎

Grey Wolf Animal Health Corp., headquartered in Toronto, Canada, is a diversified health ‎company founded by a veterinarian to bring to market a broad portfolio of products that meets the ‎unmet needs of veterinarians, physicians and patients. The Company's strategy is to in-license, acquire or compound prescription and non-prescription products for commercialization in the animal and human health market ‎in Canada. For additional information, please visit: www.greywolfah.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements." All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential," and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could," or "should" occur. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements related to the Company's attendance at the Smallcap Discoveries 2025 Investor Conference. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

SOURCE Grey Wolf Animal Health Corp.

For further information, please contact:‎ Angela Cechetto, Chief Executive Officer, E-mail: [email protected]