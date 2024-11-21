GREY WOLF ANIMAL HEALTH REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2024 FINANCIAL RESULTS

TORONTO, Nov. 21, 2024 /CNW/ - Grey Wolf Animal Health Corp. (TSXV: WOLF) ("Grey Wolf" or the "Company"), a Canadian diversified animal health company, today announced financial results for the three- and nine-months ended September 30, 2024.

Highlights

Revenue for the quarter increased year over year by 5.7% to $6.9 million . Revenue increased by 4.6% to $20.1 million for the first nine months of the year.

. Revenue increased by 4.6% to for the first nine months of the year. Gross profit increased year over year by 9.2% to $3.5 million for the quarter and 6.5% to $10.4 million for the first nine months of the year.

for the quarter and 6.5% to for the first nine months of the year. Adjusted EBITDA1 increased year over year by 22.2% to $1.2 million for the quarter and 14.8% to $3.4 million for the first nine months of the year.

"Q3 2024 was another solid quarter for both revenue and Adjusted EBITDA1 as highlighted above. Our growth came from both the Animal Health and Pharmacy businesses, which had increased revenue of 5.5% to $3.1 million and 5.9% to $3.8 million, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA1 increased by 22.2% for the quarter to $1.2 million and year to date is now up 14.8% to $3.4 million." said Angela Cechetto, Chief Executive Officer. "In addition, this fall we launched two new products including Sileo® and MicroSilver+ Shampoo. Sileo is the first-and-only Health Canada approved product for the alleviation of acute anxiety and fear associated with noise in dogs. MicroSilver+ Shampoo is a new dermatology product to help maintain a healthy skin barrier for optimal skin integrity. Both products are exciting additions to our product portfolio as we continue to support the health and wellbeing of pet patients."

Key Financial Data and Comparative Results













Three months ended Nine months ended

Sep 30, 2024 Sep 30, 2023 Sep 30, 2024 Sep 30, 2023









Revenue $6,899,201 $6,527,122 $20,142,780 $19,252,899 Gross profit 3,508,291 3,211,376 10,398,581 9,758,391 Gross profit % 50.9 % 49.2 % 51.6 % 50.7 % Total operating expenses 2,706,100 2,664,678 8,301,807 8,042,806 Operating income for the period 802,191 546,698 2,096,774 1,715,585









Income tax expense 225,480 136,729 604,950 435,566 Net income for the period 502,151 282,509 1,205,770 893,464









Earnings per share







Basic and diluted $0.02 $0.01 $0.04 $0.03









EBITDA 1,155,277 896,203 3,095,156 2,775,292 Adjusted EBITDA 1,184,618 969,252 3,418,807 2,977,143















Sep 30, 2024 Dec 31, 2023









Total assets



$40,748,254 $41,411,092 Total liabilities



14,407,341 16,321,538

Results of Operations for the Three and Nine Months ended September 30, 2024

Revenue for the three- and nine- month period ended September 30, 2024 increased 5.7% to $6.9 million and 4.6% to $20.1 million, respectively, compared to the same period in 2023. Revenue in the Animal Health business unit grew year over year by 5.5% to $3.1 million and 3.8% to $9.2 million, respectively, in the quarter and first nine months of 2024 driven by organic growth in existing products. In the Pharmacy business unit, revenue grew year over year by 5.9% to $3.8 million and 5.4% to $11.0 million respectively, in the quarter and first nine months of 2024 due to organic growth in sales of compounded products.

Gross margins for the three- and nine-month period ended September 30, 2024 increased to 50.9% from 49.2% and 51.6% from 50.7% compared to the same period in 2023. Gross margins were impacted by improved margins in the Pharmacy business unit and product mix in the Animal Health business unit.

Total expenses for the three- and nine-month period ended September 30, 2024, increased 1.6% to $2.7 million and 3.2% to $8.3 million, respectively, over the same period in 2023. In the first nine months of 2024, excluding one-time employee settlement costs incurred, total expenses remained consistent at $8.1 million over the same period in 2023. Advertising and promotional expenses and conference costs decreased in the first nine months of 2024 as the company focused spending on key products in its portfolio, offset by an increase in salary, bonus and benefits to continue to support the growth in both the Animal Health and Pharmacy businesses and in distribution expenses as a result of transitioning our warehouse and logistics to a third-party provider in the fourth quarter of 2023. These costs are now reported in distribution expenses compared to previously being reported in depreciation, amortization and interest expenses.

Adjusted EBITDA1 for the three- and nine-month period ended September 30, 2024 increased 22.2% to $1.2 million and 14.8% to $3.4 million compared to the same period in 2023. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA1 was mainly due to increased net income compared to the prior year.

Cash and cash equivalents were $7.1 million at September 30, 2024 compared to $7.8 million at December 31, 2023. Cash increased $0.2 million compared to June 30, 2024 as a result of increased operating income and an improvement in working capital balances quarter over quarter. For the nine-month period, cash provided from operations was $0.6 million, which was primarily impacted by net income for the current period offset by changes in non-cash working capital items, most significantly the change in trade and other receivables, inventories, and accounts payable and accrued liabilities.

As at September 30, 2024, the Company had outstanding borrowings of $8.5 million, of which $1.1 million are current and $7.4 million are non-current. The Company's debt is a fixed rate term loan with an average interest rate of 4.7% until September 2026. The Company repaid borrowings of $0.3 million in the quarter and $0.8 million since December 31, 2023.

Grey Wolf's financial statements and accompanying Management Discussion and Analysis for the three- and nine-months ended September 30, 2024 are available under the Company's profile on www.sedarplus.ca.

1Non-IFRS Measures

Management uses both IFRS and Non-IFRS Measures to assess the financial and operating performance of the Company's operations. These Non-IFRS Measures are not recognized measures under IFRS, do not have a standardized meaning under IFRS and are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The Non-IFRS Measures referenced in this press release includes Adjusted EBITDA. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as earnings before financing and special transaction costs (including, for greater certainty, fees related to the Qualifying Transaction), interest income, interest and accretion expenses, income taxes, depreciation of property and equipment, depreciation of right of use assets, amortization of intangible assets, share-based compensation, change in fair value of embedded derivatives, foreign exchange gains or losses, and other income. The Company considers Adjusted EBITDA as an additional metric in assessing business performance and an important measure of operating performance and cash flow, providing useful information to help analyze and compare profitability between companies for investors and analysts.

The following table provides a summary of the differences between Grey Wolf's consolidated IFRS and Non-IFRS financial measures, which are reconciled below:

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA



Three months ended Nine months ended

Sep 30, 2024 Sep 30, 2023 Sep 30, 2024 Sep 30, 2023









Net income for the period $502,151 $282,509 $1,205,770 $893,464









Interest income (52,766) (35,382) (156,614) (95,855) Interest and accretion expense 133,450 147,939 410,354 454,997 Income taxes 225,480 136,729 604,950 435,566 Depreciation of property and equipment 81,282 71,754 233,656 209,159 Depreciation of right of use assets 21,930 48,904 65,790 146,711 Amortization of intangible assets 243,750 243,750 731,250 731,250









EBITDA 1,155,277 896,203 3,095,156 2,775,292









Adjustments







Share-based compensation 35,465 58,146 45,589 174,438 Foreign exchange (gain) loss (6,124) 14,903 32,314 27,413 Settlement costs - - 245,748 -









Adjusted EBITDA 1,184,618 969,252 3,418,807 2,977,143

About Grey Wolf Animal Health Corp.‎

Grey Wolf Animal Health Corp., headquartered in Toronto, Canada, is a diversified animal health ‎company founded by a veterinarian to bring to market a broad portfolio of products that meets the ‎unmet needs of veterinarians, clinics and pets. The Company's strategy is to in-license, acquire or develop innovative prescription and non-prescription products for commercialization in the veterinarian channel ‎in Canada. For additional information, please visit: www.greywolfah.com.‎

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information included in this press release contains forward-looking information with the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. This information includes statements concerning the Company's objectives, its strategies to achieve those objectives, as well as statements with respect to management's beliefs, plans, estimates, and intentions, and similar statements concerning anticipated future events, results, circumstances, performance or expectations that are not historical facts. Forward-looking information generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "outlook", "objective", "may", "will", "would", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "should", "plan", "continue", or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events or the negative thereof. Such forward-looking information reflects management's beliefs and is based on information currently available. All forward-looking information in this press release is qualified by the following cautionary statements.

Forward-looking information necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, assumptions may not be correct and objectives, strategic goals and priorities may not be achieved. A variety of factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, affect the operations, performance and results of the Company and its subsidiaries, and cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations of estimated or anticipated events or results.

A more detailed assessment of the risks that could cause actual results to materially differ than current expectations is contained in the Risk Factors section of Grey Wolf's Management Discussion and Analysis for the three- and nine-months ended September 30, 2024. The forward-looking information included in this press release is made as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof. Management undertakes no obligation, except as required by applicable law, to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

