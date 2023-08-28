GREY WOLF ANIMAL HEALTH REPORTS SECOND QUARTER AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS

TORONTO, Aug. 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Grey Wolf Animal Health Corp. (TSXV: WOLF) ("Grey Wolf" or the "Company"), a Canadian diversified animal health company, today announced financial results for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023.

Highlights

Revenue for the quarter increased year over year by 8.8% to $6.7 million . Revenue increased by 12.6% to $12.7 million for the first six months of the year.

. Revenue increased by 12.6% to for the first six months of the year. Gross profit increased year over year by 5.5% to $3.4 million for the quarter and 12.9% to $6.5 million for the first six months of the year.

for the quarter and 12.9% to for the first six months of the year. Adjusted EBITDA1 was $1.1 million for the quarter compared to $1.1 million for the same period in 2022. Adjusted EBITDA1 for the first six months of the year was $2.0 million compared to $2.0 million in the prior year.

"The second quarter of 2022 was a continuation of what we experienced in the first quarter. We saw revenue grow by 8.8% to $6.7 million driven by organic growth within our product portfolio as well as new products launched in 2022. Gross margins have remained consistent with previous quarters due to the product mix sold in our Animal Health and Pharmacy businesses during the first six months of 2023. In addition, even as we absorb the additional costs associated with operating a public entity our Adjusted EBITDA1 has remained steady." said Angela Cechetto, Chief Executive Officer.

Key Financial Data and Comparative Results



Three months ended Six months ended

Jun 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2022









Revenue 6,681,181 6,140,758 12,725,777 11,298,053 Gross profit 3,371,233 3,194,003 6,547,015 5,800,164 Gross profit % 50.5 % 52.0 % 51.4 % 51.3 % Total operating expenses 2,721,740 3,428,525 5,378,128 5,997,858 Operating income (loss) for the period 649,493 (234,522) 1,168,887 (197,694)









Income tax expense (recovery) 328,730 (128,004) 298,837 (167,619) Net income (loss) for the period 200,492 (1,099,802) 610,955 (2,109,574)









Earnings (loss) per share







Basic and diluted 0.01 (0.08) 0.02 (0.14)









EBITDA 1,014,120 (48,674) 1,879,089 160,517 Adjusted EBITDA 1,069,575 1,127,952 2,007,891 1,974,000















Jun 30, 2023 Dec 31, 2022









Total assets



38,826,504 39,309,105 Total liabilities



13,851,869 15,061,717

Results of Operations for the Three and Six Months ended June 30, 2023

Revenue for the three- and six-month period ended June 30, 2023, increased 8.8% to $6.7 million and 12.6% to $12.7 million, respectively, over the same periods in 2022. These increases were due to organic revenue growth from the Animal Health and Pharmacy business units.

Gross margins for the three- and six-month period ended June 30, 2023, decreased to 50.5% compared to 52.0% and remained consistent at 51.4% and 51.3%, respectively, over the same period in 2022. Gross margins were impacted by the product mix in both the Animal Health and Pharmacy business units.

Total expenses for the three- and six-month period ended June 30, 2023, decreased 20.6% to $2.7 million and 10.3% to $5.4 million, respectively, over the same period in 2022. The decrease in total expenses was largely related to costs associated with the Qualifying Transaction during the same periods in 2022 offset by costs noted below. During the three-month period, there was an increase in salary, bonus, and benefits related to operational growth as compared to the same period in 2022. Travel, meals, and business expenses increased in 2023 as the sales and marketing team increased attendance at conventions, trade shows and customer visits. Finally, there was an increase in professional fees and outside services related to corporate costs as the company now operates as a public entity.

Adjusted EBITDA1 was $1.1 million and $2.0 million for the three- and six-month period ended June 30, 2023 consistent with the same periods in 2022 as the Company absorbed costs associated with operating as a public entity in 2023.

Cash and cash equivalents were $6.7 million as at June 30, 2023 compared to $6.9 million at December 31, 2022. The Company generated cash from operations of $0.5 million in the first half of 2023 million primarily as a result of net income for the current period offset by changes in trade and other receivables, inventories and accounts payable and accrued liabilities. As at June 30, 2023, the Company had outstanding borrowings of $9.7 million, of which $1.1 million are current and $8.6 million are non-current. The Company's debt is a fixed rate term loan with an average interest rate of 4.7% until September 2026. In addition, the Company repaid borrowings of $0.5 million since December 31, 2022.

Grey Wolf's financial statements and accompanying Management Discussion and Analysis for the three- and six-months ended June 30, 2023 are available under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com .

1 Non-IFRS Measures

Management uses both IFRS and Non-IFRS Measures to assess the financial and operating performance of the Company's operations. These Non-IFRS Measures are not recognized measures under IFRS, do not have a standardized meaning under IFRS and are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The Non-IFRS Measures referenced in this press release includes Adjusted EBITDA. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as earnings before financing and special transaction costs (including, for greater certainty, fees related to the Qualifying Transaction), interest income, interest and accretion expenses, income taxes, depreciation of property and equipment, depreciation of right of use assets, amortization of intangible assets, share-based compensation, change in fair value of embedded derivatives, foreign exchange gains or losses, and other income. The Company considers Adjusted EBITDA as an additional metric in assessing business performance and an important measure of operating performance and cash flow, providing useful information to help analyze and compare profitability between companies for investors and analysts.

The following table provides a summary of the differences between Grey Wolf's consolidated IFRS and Non-IFRS financial measures, which are reconciled below:

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA



Three months ended Six months ended

Jun 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2022









Net income (loss) for the period 200,492 (1,099,802) 610,955 (2,109,574)









Interest income (28,725) - (60,473) - Interest and accretion expense 151,687 820,516 307,058 1,612,522 Income taxes 328,730 (128,004) 298,837 (167,619) Depreciation of property and equipment 69,283 70,025 137,405 139,673 Depreciation of right of use assets 48,903 44,841 97,807 89,682 Amortization of intangible assets 243,750 243,750 487,500 595,833









EBITDA 1,014,120 (48,674) 1,879,089 160,517









Adjustments







Share-based compensation 58,146 47,711 116,292 95,422 Change in fair value of embedded derivatives - 154,956 - 472,700 Foreign exchange loss (gain) (2,691) 17,812 12,510 4,277 Other income - - - (10,000) Financing and special transaction costs - 956,147 - 1,251,084









Adjusted EBITDA 1,069,575 1,127,952 2,007,891 1,974,000

About Grey Wolf Animal Health Corp.‎

Grey Wolf Animal Health Corp., headquartered in Toronto, Canada, is a diversified animal health ‎company founded by a veterinarian to bring to market a broad portfolio of products that meets the ‎unmet needs of veterinarians, clinics and pets. The Company's strategy is to in-license, acquire or develop innovative prescription and non-prescription products for commercialization in the veterinarian channel ‎in Canada. For additional information, please visit: www.greywolfah.com.‎

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information included in this press release contains forward-looking information with the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. This information includes statements concerning the Company's objectives, its strategies to achieve those objectives, as well as statements with respect to management's beliefs, plans, estimates, and intentions, and similar statements concerning anticipated future events, results, circumstances, performance or expectations that are not historical facts. Forward-looking information generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "outlook", "objective", "may", "will", "would", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "should", "plan", "continue", or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events or the negative thereof. Such forward-looking information reflects management's beliefs and is based on information currently available. All forward-looking information in this press release is qualified by the following cautionary statements.

Forward-looking information necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, assumptions may not be correct and objectives, strategic goals and priorities may not be achieved. A variety of factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, affect the operations, performance and results of the Company and its subsidiaries, and cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations of estimated or anticipated events or results.

A more detailed assessment of the risks that could cause actual results to materially differ than current expectations is contained in the Risk Factors section of Grey Wolf's Management Discussion and Analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023. The forward-looking information included in this press release is made as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof. Management undertakes no obligation, except as required by applicable law, to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

