GREY WOLF ANIMAL HEALTH CORP. ANNOUNCES NAME CHANGE TO GREY WOLF HEALTH CORP.

TORONTO, June 25, 2026 /CNW/ - Grey Wolf Animal Health Corp. (TSXV: WOLF) ("Grey Wolf" or the "Company"), a Canadian diversified health company, today announced it has changed its name to Grey Wolf Health Corp. in accordance with the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (Ontario). In connection with the name change, new CUSIP 39788G100 and ISIN CA39788G1000 have been assigned to the common shares of the Company. Effective at the opening on Tuesday, June 30, 2026, the common shares of Grey Wolf Health Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Grey Wolf Animal Health Corp. will be delisted. The Company's ticker symbol on the TSX Venture Exchange will remain unchanged.

Grey Wolf Health Corp.'s name reflects the significant growth journey and expanded strategic focus of the Company over the last several years. While Grey Wolf was initially established as an animal health business focused on addressing unmet needs in the veterinary and companion animal markets, it has since evolved into a broader health platform serving both human and animal health markets in Canada. The Company's expansion into compounding pharmacy services has increased its scope and enhanced its ability to deliver tailored solutions in areas of unmet need.

"Our transition to Grey Wolf Health reflects the continued evolution of our business and the broader role we now play in addressing unmet health needs across both human and animal markets," said Angela Cechetto, Chief Executive Officer. "The new name better represents our expanded platform, including our compounding pharmacy services, and aligns our corporate identity with our long-term growth strategy of delivering tailored solutions where they are needed most."

About Grey Wolf Health Corp.‎

Grey Wolf Health Corp., headquartered in Toronto, Canada, is a diversified health ‎company focused on delivering tailored solutions that address the ‎unmet needs in the human and animal health markets. The Company's strategy is to in-license, acquire or compound prescription and non-prescription products for commercialization in Canada. For additional information, please visit: www.greywolfah.com.‎

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information included in this press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. This information includes statements concerning the Company's objectives, including with respect to its name change, its strategies to achieve those objectives, as well as statements with respect to management's beliefs, plans, estimates, and intentions, and similar statements concerning anticipated future events, results, circumstances, performance or expectations that are not historical facts. Forward-looking information generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "outlook", "objective", "may", "will", "would", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "should", "plan", "continue", or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events or the negative thereof. Such forward-looking information reflects management's beliefs and is based on information currently available. All forward-looking information in this press release is qualified by the following cautionary statements.

Forward-looking information necessarily involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, assumptions may not be correct and objectives, strategic goals and priorities may not be achieved. A variety of factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, affect the operations, performance and results of the Company and its subsidiaries, and cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations of estimated or anticipated events or results.

A more detailed assessment of the risks that could cause actual results to materially differ than current expectations is contained in the Risk Factors section of Grey Wolf's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three- and twelve-months ended December 31, 2025. The forward looking information included in this press release is made as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof. Management undertakes no obligation, except as required by applicable law, to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Grey Wolf Animal Health Corp.

For further information, please contact:‎ Angela Cechetto, Chief Executive Officer, E-mail: [email protected]