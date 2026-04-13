GREY WOLF ANIMAL HEALTH APPOINTS A VICE PRESIDENT, SALES & MARKETING TO ADVANCE COMMERCIAL STRATEGY

TORONTO, April 13, 2026 /CNW/ - Grey Wolf Animal Health Corp. (TSXV: WOLF) ("Grey Wolf" or the "Company"), a Canadian diversified health company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Susan Bodner as Vice President Sales & Marketing, effective April 13th, 2026.

Ms. Bodner brings over 15 years of experience in sales and marketing with a strong track record in commercial transformation, execution of data-driven strategies, and building collaborative teams across customer service, key account management, sales, and marketing. Ms. Bodner has held senior positions within the medical device industry where she has successfully led commercial organizations to drive growth.

In this role, Ms. Bodner will be responsible for leading Grey Wolf's marketing and sales activities, including developing a collaborative commercial strategy for both the pharmacy and animal health business units, strengthening customer relationships, and supporting the long-term growth of Grey Wolf's products and services.

"Ms. Bodner's expertise in sales and marketing and proven ability to successfully build and execute commercial strategies across diverse areas make her an excellent addition to our leadership team," said Angela Cechetto, Chief Executive Officer of Grey Wolf. "As we continue to grow across human and animal health, Ms. Bodner will play a critical role in developing a strategy that will focus on maximizing synergies between our compounding pharmacy business in both human and animal health and our animal health business to grow sales and market share. We are pleased to welcome her to the team."

"I am excited to join Grey Wolf at such an important stage of its growth," said Susan Bodner. "The Company is well positioned within both the pharmacy and animal health markets, and I look forward to building a strong commercial foundation to support future growth and product launches."

About Grey Wolf Animal Health Corp.‎

Grey Wolf Animal Health Corp., headquartered in Toronto, Canada, is a diversified health ‎company founded by a veterinarian to bring to market a broad portfolio of products that meets the ‎unmet needs of veterinarians, physicians and patients. The Company's strategy is to in-license, acquire or compound prescription and non-prescription products for commercialization in the animal and human health market ‎in Canada. For additional information, please visit: www.greywolfah.com.‎

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information included in this press release contains forward-looking information with the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. This information includes statements concerning the Company's objectives, its strategies to achieve those objectives, as well as statements with respect to management's beliefs, plans, estimates, and intentions, and similar statements concerning anticipated future events, results, circumstances, performance or expectations that are not historical facts. Forward-looking information generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "outlook", "objective", "may", "will", "would", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "should", "plan", "continue", or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events or the negative thereof. Such forward-looking information reflects management's beliefs and is based on information currently available. All forward-looking information in this press release is qualified by the following cautionary statements.

Forward-looking information necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, assumptions may not be correct and objectives, strategic goals and priorities may not be achieved. A variety of factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, affect the operations, performance and results of the Company and its subsidiaries, and cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations of estimated or anticipated events or results.

A more detailed assessment of the risks that could cause actual results to materially differ than current expectations is contained in the Risk Factors section of Grey Wolf's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three- and twelve-months ended December 31, 2025. The forward-looking information included in this press release is made as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof. Management undertakes no obligation, except as required by applicable law, to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Grey Wolf Animal Health Corp.

For further information, please contact:‎ Angela Cechetto, Chief Executive Officer, E-mail: [email protected]