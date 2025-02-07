Grey/Ven Appoints Ilana Kugel as Creative Director for Womenswear

Announces NYFW Runway Show and Launch of Luxury Handbag and Accessories

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2025 /CNW/ -- Grey/Ven, the renowned purveyor of quiet luxury, proudly announces the appointment of CFDA-recognized designer Ilana Kugel as the Creative Director for its women's collection. The announcement comes as the brand prepares for its New York Fashion Week runway show in February and unveils plans for its first luxury handbag collection, alongside Kugel's inaugural collection for the brand, titled "The Journey" FW 25.

Grey/Ven Creative Director for Womenswear CFDA-recognized Ilana Kugel

Kugel is known for her work with Koral swimwear and as the first athleisure designer inducted into the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA). She has helped support two collections for the brand in the past, one for resort that premiered at September's New York Fashion Week and a pre fall collection. She is excited to now present her first major collection for the brand, set to have its moment in the luxury space.

"Ilana Kugel's appointment marks a significant milestone for Grey/Ven," said Scott Weissman, CEO. "As Creative Director for our women's collection, her expertise in contemporary fashion will bring a fresh perspective to our designs. I am also thrilled to have her lead the creative direction of our expanding range of luxury handbags and accessories, further shaping the future of Grey/Ven."

Kugel's Grey/Ven collection "The Journey" represents a profound exploration of original style, characterized by a distinctive aesthetic inspired by the serene beauty of a desert sunset. The collection features a range of sweaters, dresses, and lightweight layering pieces that embody a sense of effortless sophistication. Each piece reflects a harmonious blend of textures and colors, including monochromatic layers softened by sheer merino wool and ethereal silk accents. The collection's design, imbued with earthy hues and a luxurious, suede-like finish, captures the mystic allure of the wanderlust spirit.

"I am excited to introduce 'The Journey' with Grey/Ven," said Ilana Kugel. "This collection reflects a minimalist aesthetic designed to endure and will resonate for years to come. I am honored to collaborate with a brand so dedicated to the future of design."

To debut the FW 25 line as announced in the CFDA Fashion Calendar, Grey/Ven will host a runway show during New York Fashion Week on February 7th, 2025 at Casa Cipriani. The show will also mark an exciting expansion for the brand with the introduction of Grey/Ven's first luxury leather goods collection. Each piece is designed to complement the ready-to-wear collection while standing as a testament to Grey/Ven's dedication to exceptional craftsmanship and timeless design.

The Resort collection will be available to shop in stores and online in the coming weeks, while 'The Journey' FW 25 collection and luxury leather goods will launch Fall 2025. For collection updates, visit greyven.com and follow @greyven.ltd on Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Sabrina Levine Communications

Sabrina Levine | [email protected] | (917) 769-4434

Nicole Waldman, [email protected] | (805) 404-8152

About Ilana Kugel

Ilana was born and raised in Rio de Janeiro. Her designs are inspired by her Brazilian roots and a way of life centered around happiness, health, and wellness. She is the first athleisure designer to be inducted into the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) for playing an instrumental role in advancing aesthetics, design, and fabric technology.

About Grey/Ven

Grey/Ven is a quiet luxury brand whose vision is to create a one-of-a-kind tonal and monochromatic wardrobe for both women and men. Their timeless and elevated essentials are designed to enhance your confidence, focusing on elegance, comfort and modernism. All their creations are meant to accompany you from day to night, from work to play, from weekdays to weekends. Their palettes incorporate sumptuous neutrals and bold seasonal colors which are treated as capsule collections to offer complete outfits for effortless styling. Grey/Ven invites you to experience everyday luxury in their clothes crafted from all-natural fabrics with a deep commitment to sustainability and ethical production. Their new showroom will be opening in NYC this summer, along with their first ever brick and mortar Flagship store in East Hampton this summer.

SOURCE Grey/Ven