New national initiative will equip mental health providers with tools to identify and treat gambling-related harm among young Canadians

GUELPH, ON, May 1, 2026 /CNW/ - Greo Evidence Insights, with funding from Health Canada, is developing Canada's first clinical practice guidelines to support the early identification, screening, assessment, and treatment of problem gambling among young people.

Funded through Health Canada's Youth Mental Health Fund, this 24-month project addresses a major gap in the mental health landscape: there are currently no evidence-based clinical guidelines to support mental health service providers working with young people experiencing gambling-related harm. The guidelines will be available in English and French.

"When a young person reaches out for help with problem gambling, they can face complex challenges, like financial stress and other mental health concerns. While anyone can be affected, young men may be at higher risk," highlighted the Honourable Marjorie Michel, Minister of Health. "These national guidelines will provide a shared understanding of what quality care looks like, improving access to culturally appropriate and equity-based mental health support."

"Problem gambling among young people is an increasingly recognized public health concern," said Dr. Matthew M. Young, Chief Research Officer at Greo Evidence Insights and co-chair of the Steering Group overseeing guideline development. "Young people experiencing gambling-related harm deserve access to evidence-based, culturally sensitive, and stage-appropriate care. These guidelines will help ensure they get that."

"This initiative will produce rigorous, co-developed guidelines grounded in current evidence and informed by the perspectives of clinicians, youth, people with lived experience, and equity-deserving communities," said Dr. David Hodgins of the University of Calgary, also a Steering Group co-chair.

To ensure the guidelines are relevant and inclusive, they will reflect the experiences of diverse populations, including young men, Indigenous youth, and ethnic minority communities. The initiative will be guided by a collaborative governance structure that includes an advisory group providing strategic oversight; working groups reviewing evidence and drafting the guidelines; a diverse group of practitioners and interest holders who contribute community perspectives; and an independent panel of experts who will peer‑review the draft guidelines.

To support implementation, plain-language resources and webinars will accompany the guidelines for mental health service providers. This initiative marks an important milestone in safeguarding young Canadians from gambling-related harm and strengthening evidence-based mental health care.

About Greo Evidence Insights

Greo Evidence Insights is an independent, non-profit organization specializing in research, knowledge mobilization, and evaluation in the health and well-being sectors. For 25 years, Greo has transformed research and insights into actionable strategies for our clients and partners to prevent and reduce harm related to gambling, gaming, technology use, and substance use.

Greo actively partners with organizations to enhance their strategies, policies, and practices by leveraging robust evidence drawn from theory and practice to inform effective interventions; facilitating implementation by developing, testing, and scaling evidence-based solutions that fit seamlessly into real-world contexts; and conducting thorough evaluations to assess and adapt the delivery, outcomes, and impacts of those interventions.

Greo also provides backbone support for large-scale, multi-partner initiatives. This includes designing and managing funding calls and facilitating external reviews of proposed projects to ensure the highest standards of integrity. In this way, Greo supports the development of quality, objective, and unbiased research, while protecting the intellectual freedom and property of researchers and partners.

SOURCE Greo Evidence Insights

Media Contact: Corrine Leon, Associate Director, Communications and Production Lead, Greo Evidence Insights, [email protected]