Greenway Supports Launch of the Ministry of Sativa

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Corporation (CSE: GWAY) Proud to Support the First Ever Canadian Sativa-Only Cannabis Brand

KINGSVILLE, ON, Oct. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Corporation (CSE: GWAY) ("Greenway" or the "Company"), a cultivator of high-quality greenhouse cannabis for the Canadian market, is pleased to support the launch of The Ministry of Sativa, Canada's first ever all Sativa cannabis brand through West Island Brands, a multi-faceted cannabis company based out of Quebec.

Ministry of Sativa's Oaxacan Haze is just one of many new and exciting products that Greenway is working to bring to market. With our current expansion nearly finished, Greenway is well positioned to expand our growing capacity and product portfolio. Our seasoned growers look forward to disrupting the market with exciting cultivars that have yet to be seen in the Canadian cannabis marketplace.

"We're thrilled to be helping support the Ministry of Sativa in achieving this monumental milestone of bringing the first ever 'All Sativa' brand to market," said Jamie D'Alimonte, CEO of Greenway. "We believe this is an underrepresented segment of the market that we're well positioned to support. We pride ourselves on continuous innovation, which is necessary in an emerging, and often challenging market."

"Sativa smokers are looking for answers as to why it's so difficult to find quality sativas on the legal market! Since indicas grow faster, yield more and need less light, most cultivators choose not to grow sativas, leaving the sativa smoker out to dry," said the Minister of Sativa. "Our mission is to bring sativa smokers some of the best sativa strains in the country and show Canada that sativas are worth the wait and extra effort and that Greenway is the perfect partner to turn that vision into a reality."

Ministry of Sativa will be available to consumers in Ontario in November in a 3.5 gram whole-flower bag through the OCS platform.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in the United States nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States unless registered under the 1933 Act and any applicable securities laws of any state of the United States or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements is available.

Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Corporation is a federally licensed cultivator for the Canadian cannabis marketplace. Greenway is headquartered in Kingsville, Ontario, and leverages its agriculture and cannabis expertise in its aspiration to be a leading cannabis cultivator in Canada. More information can be found on Greenway.ca and updates can be followed on Instagram , Twitter , Facebook , and LinkedIn .

As Canada's first all-sativa brand, Ministry of Sativa is a group on a mission: to bring people who love sativas consistent access to the greatest sativa strains on the planet. About Sativas: Since sativas take longer to harvest than indicas and yield smaller crops, the industry has become very indica heavy as they focus on yield size. Sativa Smokers: At the same time, sativa smokers are suffering as they rely on sativas energetic, euphoric, optimistic properties that promote positive mental attitude, creativity and positivity. Sativas remain the top choice for daytime use and any usage occasion that needs alertness and energy. About Oaxacan Haze: Our first cultivar from our "Sativa Legacy Cut" series is our Oaxacan Haze, which has an interesting and harrowing history! Born, raised and popularized in Mexico, Oaxacan Haze was brought secretly to Canada over a decade ago. We will continue our Sativa Legacy Cut series with two more unique legacy cuts very soon. About Usage Occasions: So maybe you're a daytime smoker, a creative smoker, or a smoker who needs a break from indicas. It doesn't matter: we're here for anyone who understands (or will soon find out) why the alchemy of sativa is unlike anything else. Read more at www.ministryofsativa.com

The CSE has in no way passed upon the merits of the business of the Company and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that constitute forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements in this news release that are not purely historical statements of fact are forward-looking statements and include statements regarding the Company's beliefs, plans, expectations, future, strategy, objectives, goals and targets, the development of future operations, and orientations regarding the future as of the date of this news release. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable and reflect expectations of future developments and other factors which management believes to be reasonable and relevant, the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "expects", "aim", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "would", "will", "potential", "scheduled" or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, assumptions, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, and includes those risks described in the Company's final prospectus dated September 3, 2021, a copy of which is available under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, unless required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in these forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Corporation

For further information: Investor Contact: Sam Nehmetallah, Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Corporation, [email protected], 1-519-819-5145; Company Contact: Darren Peddle, Director and CFO, Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Corporation, [email protected], 1-519-712-0311