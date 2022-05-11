Greenway Greenhouse Provides Medical Access to Cannabis Through North 40

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

KINGSVILLE, ON, May 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Corporation (CSE: GWAY) ("Greenway Greenhouse" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the availability of Greenway Greenhouse cultivars, as Captain Kush and Blackberry Gelato, on the North 40 medical cannabis platform, under the Red Barn brand.

North 40 is a cultivator of premium cannabis, and processor of industry-leading cannabis products, based in Nipawin, Saskatchewan. Since August of 2021, they have been providing medical access to their products through a self-managed platform, serving hundreds of patients. North 40 offers on-demand packaging for freshness, and same-day processing, along with a diverse product offering that includes pre rolls, concentrates, vape cartridges and edibles.

"Through personal relationships with the patients I supply, the cannabis I grow will not always be the product that they want and need from North 40," said Gord Nichol, Founder, and Master Grower of North40 Cannabis. "Greenway Greenhouse provides a high-quality product that has impressed me in many aspects. As we bring on more patients, I am confident we can meet their needs in quality, quantity and value."

"We're honoured to be welcomed onto the North 40 medical platform, and to be the first cultivator to provide dried cannabis other than Gord himself," said Carl Mastronardi, President of Greenway Greenhouse. "His vote of confidence in our product tells us we are hitting the quality milestones we expected, and had planned for, heading into the expansion of our cultivation facilities."

"We want to ensure that every Canadian can access Greenway Greenhouse cannabis through their channel of choice," said Jamie D'Alimonte, CEO of Greenway Greenhouse. "More than any other group, medical cannabis patients require selection and high-quality, curated genetics, both of which Greenway Greenhouse is happy to facilitate through our Nursery program and dialed-in greenhouses."

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in the United States nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States unless registered under the 1933 Act and any applicable securities laws of any state of the United States or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements is available.

Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Corporation is a federally licensed cultivator for the Canadian cannabis marketplace. Greenway is headquartered in Kingsville, Ontario, and leverages its agriculture and cannabis expertise in its aspiration to be a leading cannabis cultivator in Canada. More information can be found on Greenway.ca and updates can be followed on Instagram , Twitter , Facebook , and LinkedIn .

We are the quintessential farm family, representing the old school growers and the small family farms. We now have second generation growers learning from their parents the art of cannabis cultivation and together building a company that will withstand the challenges of this industry, and a family farming business that can be handed down to the next generation to continue the tradition. Follow North 40 on Twitter , Instagram and learn more at north40cannabis.com .

The CSE has in no way passed upon the merits of the business of the Company and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that constitute forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements in this news release that are not purely historical statements of fact are forward-looking statements and include statements regarding the Offering and the intended use of proceeds thereof, and the Company's beliefs, plans, expectations, future, strategy, objectives, goals and targets, the development of future operations, and orientations regarding the future as of the date of this news release. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable and reflect expectations of future developments and other factors which management believes to be reasonable and relevant, the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "expects", "aim", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "would", "will", "potential", "scheduled" or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, assumptions, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, and includes those risks described in the Company's final prospectus dated September 3, 2021, a copy of which is available under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com . Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, unless required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in these forward-looking statements.

For further information: Investor Contact: Sam Nehmetallah, Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Corporation, [email protected], 1-519-819-5145; Company Contact: Darren Peddle, Director and CFO, Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Corporation, [email protected], 1-519-712-0311; Media Contact: Roderick MacDonald, Known Group Inc., [email protected], 1-902-441-4480