Greenway Greenhouse Engages Hybrid Financial Ltd.

KINGSVILLE, ON, June 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Corporation (CSE: GWAY) ("Greenway Greenhouse" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has retained Hybrid Financial Ltd. ("Hybrid") to provide marketing services to the Company. Hybrid has been engaged to increase the Company's visibility within the investment community and to increase brand awareness for Greenway Greenhouse.

Hybrid has been engaged by the Company for an initial period of twelve months starting June 6, 2022 (the "Initial Term". Their services will include marketing the Company to North American Investment Professionals for a monthly fee of $22,500.00 CAD.

"We have spent the last few months trying to find the right fit for Greenway," said Darren Peddle, CFO. "Greenway has the fundamentals to become a top tier cannabis company in Canada. Hybrid is a premium investor relations firm and is well suited to promote us to the broader investment community."

"I have personally found that Greenway is building a phenomenal reputation within the business industry for high quality products. However, it seems that the average investor is still unfamiliar with our stock (GWAY: CSE). It is time to change that with the help of Hybrid Financial," stated Jamie D'Alimonte, CEO.

Hybrid Financial connects issuers to the investment community across North America. Using a data driven approach, Hybrid provides its clients with comprehensive coverage of both American and Canadian markets. Hybrid Financial has offices in Toronto and Montreal.

About Greenway

Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Corporation is a federally licensed cultivator for the Canadian cannabis marketplace. Greenway is headquartered in Kingsville, Ontario, and leverages its agriculture and cannabis expertise in its aspiration to be a leading cannabis cultivator in Canada. More information can be found on Greenway.ca and updates can be followed on Instagram , Twitter , Facebook , and LinkedIn .

For further information: Investor Contact, Sam Nehmetallah, Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Corporation, [email protected], 1-519-819-5145 ; Company Contact, Darren Peddle, Director and CFO, Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Corporation, [email protected], 1-519-712-0311