GreenStep Launches Destination360 to Accelerate Sustainability and Climate Action in Tourism Destinations

GATINEAU, QC, Nov. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - GreenStep today announced the launch of Destination360, a comprehensive suite of services designed to help destinations and Destination Management Organizations (DMOs) measure, plan, and accelerate their sustainability efforts.

Unveiled at the 2025 TIAC Tourism Congress, Destination360 represents the next evolution in GreenStep's work with destinations across North America. The program integrates a proven framework, expert guidance, and technology-enabled tools to support destination organizations in leading their communities toward a sustainable and regenerative future.

"Destinations are under increasing pressure to meet growing industry, visitor and resident demand for sustainable tourism, while also demonstrating credible, measurable progress, yet many lack the tools and capacity to get there," said Angela Nagy, CEO of GreenStep. "Destination360 was developed to meet this need, helping destinations move from commitment to coordinated action to results, with support every step of the way."

A Guided Framework for Destination Sustainability

Destination360 provides a structured approach that supports destinations from early engagement to continuous improvement. This framework helps DMOs:

Engage industry stakeholders and support them in advancing sustainability goals;

Measure industry, organizational and destination performance through baseline assessments and carbon footprinting, with digital dashboards;

Develop and implement sustainability and climate action strategies;

Pursue globally recognized certification; and

Report transparently on progress to visitors, partners, and communities.

At every stage, GreenStep's sustainability experts provide guidance, tools, and hands-on support, enabling DMOs and tourism businesses to take confident action even without dedicated internal sustainability staff.

Building Confidence and Reducing Complexity

GreenStep has specialized in sustainable tourism since 2008 and has worked with leading Canadian organizations such as Destination Canada, Destination BC, Destination Northern Ontario, Tourisme Montréal, and Ottawa Tourism, among many others. GreenStep is the only organization in North America with a GSTC-Recognized standard for both tourism businesses and destinations.

Destination360 not only helps DMOs embed sustainability into their own strategies and operations, it also equips them to extend sustainability efforts across their entire destination. The program brings together GreenStep's proven services, including training programs, carbon measurement , the Sustainable Tourism Pathway , and EcoFund , into one integrated journey. Through these offerings, DMOs can improve their own performance while supporting tourism businesses and operators in reducing environmental impact, strengthening competitiveness, and accessing funding for efficiency upgrades.

About GreenStep: Founded in 2008, GreenStep transforms sustainability into a competitive advantage for businesses by helping them measure and reduce carbon footprints and improve sustainability performance. As a tech-enabled consulting firm, GreenStep pairs technology with a team of sustainability experts to provide a variety of services, including carbon measurement, energy studies, sustainability and net-zero strategy, action planning, and certifications. GreenStep has helped thousands of businesses across North America identify opportunities to go green while saving money, building their brand, and meeting consumer demand for business. GreenStep is proud to be Climate Neutral Certified, Living Wage Certified, Rainbow Registered, and a Certified B Corp. For more information, visit GreenStep.ca.

