Greensill Further Strengthens Distribution Leadership with Strategic Appointments

LONDON, Aug. 17, 2020 /CNW/ -- Greensill, the leading provider of working capital finance for businesses and people globally, has appointed Peter Charles as Vice Chairman of Distribution, and Dolph Habeck, as Managing Director, Head of Distribution, Americas. Greensill's Distribution team is responsible for the allocation of trade and working capital assets across a multitude of global investors. The team also develops and maintains investor relationships.

Lex Greensill, founder and CEO of Greensill, said: "We're thrilled to welcome Peter and Dolph to Greensill's distribution team to help us showcase the benefits of capital finance as an asset class while at the same time accelerating payments and reducing costly inefficiencies for corporations, SMEs, and employees. Both Peter and Dolph are world-class financial professionals who will add to the strong bench of talent leading Greensill into its next phase of growth."

Peter Charles

Charles joins Greensill as Vice Chairman of Distribution.

Prior to joining Greensill Peter was a senior figure at Citibank in London, where he most recently spent ten years as Head of the EMEA Fixed Income Syndicate Desk. During his time at Citi, Charles worked on many high-profile syndicated deals including the very first Euro denominated corporate bond deal in January 1999, the first corporate hybrid deal for Linde and many inaugural sovereign deals. Prior to Citi, he joined Salomon Brothers in 1993 as a corporate bond trader.

Charles said: "At a point in time when asset managers are scrambling for assets, particularly the right kind of assets and in the volumes they need, what excites me about joining Greensill is the opportunity to design new investment solutions that replicate the strategies asset managers are trying to implement while at the same time open up fresh opportunities for them in the future."

Dolph Habeck

Habeck joins Greensill as Managing Director, Head of Distribution, Americas, to expand Greensill's presence with Fixed Income investors across the Americas and to assist with ESG-driven initiatives. In this new role, Habeck will also lead the development of Greensill's newly revamped Distribution platform in the Americas to continue building out this critical team. Habeck will report jointly into Wasif Raza, Global Head of Distribution, and Freddy Boom, America's Chief Country Officer.

Prior to joining Greensill, Habeck led Morgan Stanley's focus on ESG- and Sustainability-themed debt capital markets in the Americas. He held similar capital markets roles at Goldman Sachs and Dresdner Kleinwort Wasserstein in London and New York.

Habeck said: "I'm delighted to join the team and help Greensill broaden its mission, which has become more critical than ever as individuals and small businesses face the challenges of volatile global markets."

About Greensill

Greensill challenges the status quo by working to make global finance fairer and levelling the playing field for all businesses and people alike. The company advances cash so the world can put it to work.

Founded in 2011, Greensill is headquartered in London with offices in New York, Frankfurt, Chicago, Miami, Singapore, Bogota, Shenzhen, Abu Dhabi, Johannesburg, Sydney, Warrington and Bundaberg. Greensill provides innovative financing solutions to customers across Europe, North America, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, and Asia – injecting more than $143 billion of financing in 2019 to more than 8 million customers and suppliers across more than 175 countries.

