GreenPower to Unveil New State-of-the-Art Refrigerated All-Electric Commercial Truck for Mid and Last-Mile Delivery at Home Delivery World

PHILADELPHIA, May 31, 2024 /CNW/ -- GreenPower Motor Company Inc . (NASDAQ: GP) (TSXV: GPV) ("GreenPower"), a leading manufacturer and distributor of purpose-built, all-electric, zero-emission medium and heavy-duty vehicles serving the cargo and delivery market, shuttle and transit space and school bus sector, today announced the company will unveil a new, state-of-the-art, all-electric refrigerated truck at Home Delivery World taking place June 5-6 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. GreenPower will showcase its all-electric, purpose-built EV Star line of commercial vehicles designed for mid to last-mile delivery at booth #802.

"Our mid to last-mile delivery customers have come to rely on our all-electric vehicle solutions that lower total cost of ownership while meeting larger sustainability goals," said Claus Tritt, VP of Medium-Duty and Commercial Vehicle Sales. "GreenPower vehicles set the standard of performance, safety and sustainability for the cargo and delivery market. We're committed to advanced innovation in the space and are looking forward to showing our customers, dealers and partners our latest offering."

Vehicle Launch at Home Delivery World

GreenPower will unveil a new, state-of-the-art, all-electric refrigerated truck solution to serve the needs of fleets and customers looking for a cold-chain transportation solution for middle and last-mile delivery.

A LinkedIn Live will be held on Wednesday, June 5 at 10 a.m. EDT, featuring a full-vehicle debut and walk-through. Interested customers, dealers, investors, media and more can register HERE.

Follow GreenPower on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/greenpowermotor/.

GreenPower executives will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the show. For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact [email protected] .

About GreenPower Motor Company

GreenPower designs, builds and distributes a full suite of high-floor and low-floor all-electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo van and a cab and chassis. GreenPower employs a clean-sheet design to manufacture all-electric vehicles that are purpose built to be battery powered with zero emissions while integrating global suppliers for key components. This OEM platform allows GreenPower to meet the specifications of various operators while providing standard parts for ease of maintenance and accessibility for warranty requirements. GreenPower was founded in Vancouver, Canada with primary operational facilities in southern California. Listed on the Toronto exchange since November 2015, GreenPower completed its U.S. IPO and NASDAQ listing in August 2020. For further information go to www.greenpowermotor.com.

