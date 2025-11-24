New Jersey ZIP Reopens with $37.5 Million in New Funding

GreenPower has a full lineup of Class 4 commercial all-electric, purpose-built, zero-emission eligible vehicles including the EV Star Passenger Van, the EV Star Mobility Plus, the EV Star ReeferX, the EV Star Cab & Chassis, the EV Star Stakebed Truck and the EV Star Utility Truck, among other options. They are eligible for incentives ranging from $65,000 to more than $90,000 under NJ ZIP. The program reopened on November 24, 2025 with a total of $75 million in available incentives, split into two funding rounds of $37.5 million each.

NJ ZIP vouchers are available for GreenPower's Class 4 EV Star models starting with the base vouchers of $65,000 per Class 4 zero-emission vehicle. With additional stackable applicant bonus criteria, GreenPower's models may be eligible for total vouchers worth more than $90,000 per vehicle.

The new NJ ZEV (Zero Emission Vehicle) Financing Program will also provide financing for commercial vehicle operators to adopt zero-emission vehicles. This new program complements NJ ZIP by offering financing for vehicle costs that may not be covered by vouchers or other grants. The NJ ZEV Financing Program offers fixed, low-interest rate loans from $50,000 to $500,000 for up to 100% of eligible vehicle costs. NJ ZEV Financing can be used alongside NJ ZIP or independently.

"GreenPower has a full lineup of commercial all-electric, purpose-built, zero-emission vehicles to meet the customer's needs. Passenger options are available now including the EV Star Passenger Van and EV Star Mobility Plus, both with multiple seating configurations and ADA configurations," said Nahui Olin, GreenPower Vice President of Business Development & Commercial Operations. "GreenPower's commercial cargo, goods and refrigerated lineup, built upon its proprietary EV Star Cab & Chassis, are also available for immediate delivery. A variety of upfits are available including box trucks, refrigerated units, utility and stake bed trucks or other vehicles. GreenPower is happy to work with customers and their upfitters to create the vehicle of their choice."

NJ ZIP funds are available on a first-come, first-serve basis so taking early action is critical. "With the return of NJ ZIP and the launch of NJ ZEV Financing Program, there's never been a better time for New Jersey fleet owners to convert to all-electric, zero-emission vehicles. By offering generous incentives and new low-interest financing, New Jersey has become a leader in offering operators a real path to electrify without compromise," Olin concluded.

"We are thrilled to join GreenPower in bringing commercial zero-emission vehicles to fleets across New Jersey," said James Titus, Wolfington Body Company Inc., General Manager. "As a fifth-generation, family-owned business serving the transportation industry since 1876, we are proud to help our customers make the move to a safe, sustainable and sensible transportation future."

About GreenPower Motor Company Inc.

GreenPower designs, builds and distributes a full suite of high-floor and low-floor all-electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo van and a cab and chassis. GreenPower employs a clean-sheet design to manufacture all-electric vehicles that are purpose built to be battery powered with zero emissions while integrating global suppliers for key components. This OEM platform allows GreenPower to meet the specifications of various operators while providing standard parts for ease of maintenance and accessibility for warranty requirements. For further information go to www.greenpowermotor.com

