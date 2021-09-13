GreenPower Announces First Delivery of All-Electric BEAST School Bus to Santa Maria Joint Union High School District

Santa Maria Joint Union High School District consists of four high schools, with a fleet of over 30 buses. The transaction was facilitated by GreenPower's distribution partner, Creative Bus Sales, one of the largest bus dealers in the country with 22 locations nation-wide.

GreenPower's BEAST (Battery Electric Automotive School Transportation), is an all-electric 40-foot Type D battery electric school bus delivering a class-leading range of up to 150 miles on a single charge via a 194kWh battery pack. The bus can seat up to 90 passengers with standard features that include: air ride suspension, ABS disk brakes and pass-through storage. Featuring a modern monocoque chassis, the BEAST is the safest, most durable and reliable battery-electric school bus available on the market. The BEAST's seamlessly integrated body and chassis design forms a composite structure which is the GreenPower Truss(T) factor.

Brendan Riley, President of GreenPower commented, "This first BEAST delivery represents the culmination of several years of planning and a great deal of hard work that has gone into the production ramp over the last several quarters. We are now in position to see BEAST deliveries accelerate through the end of the year and well beyond." Riley continued, "We applaud Santa Maria for their commitment to provide clean, healthy transportation to their students and look forward to assisting school districts across the country with the electrification of their fleets."

Ryne Shetterly, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, commented, "The BEAST not only meets the logistical requirements of customers, but also comes standard with many appealing features that are typically considered upgrades within the industry. We are offering a highly desired product at a competitive price and customers are sharing this view. We have tremendous enthusiasm for this vehicle and look forward to working with leading edge school districts like Santa Maria."

Jason Hohalek, School Bus Sales Manager at Creative Bus Sales added, "There is an incredible amount of excitement around the BEAST and this initial delivery will help propel the product to the next level. The vehicle is a complete solution that allows school districts to get all the bells and whistles, but most importantly, ensures that we are providing a safe, reliable, emissions free ride for students, drivers, and the surrounding community."

For more information contact:

Brendan Riley

President

(510) 910-3377

Ryne Shetterly

Vice President of Sales and Marketing

(909) 954-7530

Mike Cole

Investor Relations

(949) 444-1341

Megan Kathman

Skyya PR for GreenPower

(651) 785-3212

About GreenPower Motor Company Inc.

GreenPower designs, builds and distributes a full suite of high-floor and low-floor all-electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo van, and a cab and chassis. GreenPower employs a clean-sheet design to manufacture all-electric vehicles that are purpose built to be battery powered with zero emissions while integrating global suppliers for key components. This OEM platform allows GreenPower to meet the specifications of various operators while providing standard parts for ease of maintenance and accessibility for warranty requirements. GreenPower was founded in Vancouver, Canada with primary operational facilities in southern California. Listed on the Toronto exchange since November 2015, GreenPower completed its U.S. IPO and NASDAQ listing in August 2020. For further information go to www.greenpowermotor.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements relating to, among other things, GreenPower's business and operations and the environment in which it operates, which are based on GreenPower's operations, estimates, forecasts, and projections. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections about future events, and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "upon", "may", "should", "will", "could", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "expect", "believe" or "continue", or the negative thereof or similar variations. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict or are beyond GreenPower's control. A number of important factors, including those set forth in other public filings (filed under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com ), could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. Consequently, readers should not place any undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. In addition, these forward-looking statements relate to the date on which they are made. GreenPower disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. © 2021 GreenPower Motor Company Inc. All rights reserved.

SOURCE GreenPower Motor Company

Related Links

https://www.greenpowerbus.com/

