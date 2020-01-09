Greenleaf Foods, SPC, Becomes First and Exclusive Plant-Based Protein Sponsor of the Montreal Canadiens

During this three-year partnership that kicked off in October, Montreal Canadiens fans can enjoy a broadened food concession offering at home games with new plant-based options featuring Lightlife and Field Roast products. The brands are the Official and Exclusive Plant-Based Protein Partners for the Montreal Canadiens and the Bell Centre.

On event days, the Lightlife Burger and Field Roast Mexican Bowl are served at M2 Marché Montréal concessions, and the Field Roast Mexican Bowl is served at the Texan concession at the 300-400 level. In addition, the partnership includes advertising and retailer promotions. To extend the partnership, Lightlife and Field Roast have visibility throughout Club de hockey Canadien proprieties such as web banners, digital concourse area signage, and in-bowl scoreboard domination.

"Not only is Montreal's food culture well-known across Canada—and internationally—the Montreal Canadiens' fanbase is first-class. Aligning our two organizations to offer delicious, high-quality plant-based foods during home games and sampling events is an incredible opportunity," said Dan Curtin, President and CEO, Greenleaf Foods, SPC. "We couldn't be more excited about this partnership."

As more consumers adopt flexitarian diets, they find that eating plant-based on the go can be challenging. The partnership between Greenleaf Foods, SPC and the Montreal Canadiens, allows consumers to enjoy high-quality plant-based protein at the Bell Centre.

"We are proud to offer the Bell Centre's visitors an experience they will enjoy and remember. Over the past two years, we upgraded our food offering by adding various options from tacos and poke bowls to high-end poutine. Now with plant-based options, we can also cater to fans that are looking for meat alternatives," said Daniel Trottier, Executive Vice President, Guest Services and Facilities Operations at Groupe CH. "By welcoming Greenleaf Foods, SPC as our partner, there will be something for all the hockey fans and foodies at the Bell Centre."

About Greenleaf Foods, SPC

Greenleaf Foods, SPC, is transforming plant-based protein with a wide array of delicious and innovative products that satisfy consumers interested in adding protein variety to their diets. Our leading brands include Lightlife ("Lightlife") and Field Roast Grain Meat Co.™ ("Field Roast"). Together, these brands are delighting loyal, longtime fans and enticing new ones who never knew plant-based protein could taste so good. The Lightlife and Field Roast portfolios feature nearly 50 products and represent a leading market position in the refrigerated, plant-based protein category in the U.S. Greenleaf Foods, SPC is a wholly owned, independent subsidiary of Maple Leaf Foods Inc.

About Groupe CH

Groupe CH, Quebec's premier sports and entertainment company, provides memorable and unique experiences for its fans and spectators. Groupe CH owns the Club de hockey Canadien Inc. and the Laval Rocket. Through evenko and L'Équipe Spectra, the cultural and entertainment division promotes and presents more than 1500 shows, festivals and events each year. In addition to the Bell Centre in Montreal, the group owns performance venues of all sizes such as MTELUS, Astral and Corona Theatre, and acts as exclusive manager for several other venues including Place Bell in Laval. A sense of community is part of the Groupe CH's DNA, and through the CH Foundation and the evenko Foundation, the group is making a difference in the lives of thousands of young people in Quebec.

