Greenlane Signs Definitive Agreements with Panasonic as Cascade LF Production Partner in Brazil

~Partnership establishes local production facility to fulfill Brazilian demand for Greenlane's next-generation landfill gas upgrading technology~

VANCOUVER, BC, May 11, 2026 /CNW/ - Greenlane Renewables Inc. ("Greenlane" or the "Company") (TSX: GRN) (FSE: 52G) is pleased to announce it has signed definitive agreements with Panasonic do Brasil Limitada ("Panasonic") to localize production of Greenlane's proprietary next-generation Cascade LF landfill gas upgrading technology in Brazil.

Under the terms of the agreements, Greenlane and Panasonic will partner to establish volume production of Greenlane's Cascade LF and Cascade MS proprietary standard product lines. Panasonic has been granted a technology license for fabricating the products in Brazil. Panasonic will produce the Greenlane branded product modules in its facilities in São José dos Campos in the Brazilian state of São Paulo, investing in facility modifications, tooling, and production equipment, while also providing the necessary working capital and advance payment assurances to meet customer requirements. Panasonic's initial investments are expected to be in the range of 8 million to 10 million Brazilian Reais (C$2 million to C$3 million). Greenlane retains responsibility for product design, management of the supply chain including supplier selection and supplier quality assurance, marketing and sales, and commissioning and servicing of the products. The target is to be ready to ship the first system by the end of 2026. The partnership is expected to strengthen Greenlane's competitive positioning in one of the world's most dynamic biomethane markets and spur adoption of Greenlane's new technology.

"We are pleased to formalize our partnership with Panasonic, an established global leader in the development and manufacturing of innovative technologies and solutions for wide-ranging applications," said Brad Douville, Chief Executive Officer of Greenlane. "Establishing local manufacturing in Brazil is key to enhancing project economics, improving access to competitive financing, and supporting broader adoption of biomethane solutions in the region. The partnership brings not only its manufacturing expertise, but also the strength of Panasonic's balance sheet to support sales growth. Cascade LF advances the state of the art of technology in landfill gas upgrading by coming down the cost curve and going up the performance curve. We are launching this exciting new technology first in Brazil because we see the market need and believe the technology can help accelerate project development by making biomethane more accessible and scalable."

"Establishing local production capacity for Cascade LF and Cascade MS aligns well with Panasonic's commitment to advancing clean energy solutions in Brazil and globally," said Michael Coleridge, Director of B2B Business, Panasonic do Brasil Limitada. "By partnering with Greenlane to localize production, we are building a scalable industrial platform to support the growth of biomethane, while contributing to Panasonic's Green Impact initiative and broader ambitions around decarbonization and the circular economy. We view this partnership as a meaningful step in strengthening Brazil's role in the global energy transition."

Cascade LF is Greenlane's next-generation patent-pending landfill gas upgrading technology featuring its new proprietary Linear Nitrogen Rejection Unit. It is designed for higher performance at lower cost, delivering up to 99% methane recovery per nitrogen-removal stage. Cascade MS shares commonality with Cascade LF and is Greenlane's membrane separation biogas upgrading solution, designed to provide the best possible combination of price and performance specifically for large biodigester projects.

Brazil represents a significant opportunity for biomethane project development, driven by a familiarity and leadership as a biofuels superpower (sugarcane ethanol), vast quantities of organic residues, a tropical climate that promotes robust methanogenesis of organic matter, evolving and supportive regulatory framework, and sophisticated and enthusiastic investors. Brazil's biomethane production is projected to expand significantly, with forecasts indicating up to a sevenfold increase in production capacity by 2035, representing a compound annual growth rate of approximately 21%.

Cascade LF is a configured-to-order standard product engineered around two maximum inlet flow sizes of 2,500 Nm3/hour and 5,000 Nm3/hour. Initial production capacity is being established at a level equivalent to approximately twelve units per year of 2,500 Nm³/hour systems, or six units per year of 5,000 Nm³/hour systems, or a combination thereof, based on a single daily production shift. This anticipates future demand and maintaining market-competitive lead times. Capacity can be further scaled over time as the market evolves. The localized production strategy aligns with Greenlane's commitment to serving regional markets with cost-effective, scalable solutions.

About Panasonic

Panasonic do Brasil Ltda. is a subsidiary of Panasonic Holdings Corporation, a global Japanese electronics and technology company founded in 1918 and headquartered in Osaka, Japan. Panasonic has operated in Brazil since 1967, manufacturing and distributing a wide range of consumer electronics, home appliances, and industrial solutions for both domestic and international markets. In Brazil, Panasonic combines established local manufacturing capabilities, with a growing focus on energy and industrial solutions, including energy storage, cogeneration, and efficiency solutions, reflecting the Panasonic Group's global commitment to innovation and improving quality of life.

About Greenlane Renewables

Greenlane is driving change: accelerating the energy transition. We are cleaning up two of the largest and most difficult to decarbonize sectors of the global energy system: the natural gas grid and commercial transportation. As a pioneer and leading global specialist in biogas desulfurization and upgrading, we have been actively contributing to the decarbonization of our planet for over 35 years with more than 500 systems sold into 32 countries. We transform biogas generated from organic waste into high-value grid-ready renewable natural gas ("RNG") from a wide range of sources such as landfills, sugar mills, dairy farms, wastewater, and food waste. Greenlane is transforming energy production and creating new, sustainable revenue streams for its customers - all while dramatically reducing carbon emissions. Partner with us, let's accelerate the energy transition together. For further information, please visit www.greenlanerenewables.com.

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION – This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not historical in nature contain forward-looking information. Forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "is expected", "likely", "should", "would", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "proposed", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "can", "may" or "will" happen. In particular, this news release contains forward looking information relating to the definitive agreements with Panasonic to localize production of Greenlane's proprietary Cascade LF and Cascade MS product lines in São José dos Campos in the Brazilian state of São Paul; expectations regarding Panasonic's facility modifications, tooling, and production equipment, while also providing the necessary working capital and advance payment assurances to meet customer requirements; expectations that local manufacturing will enhance project economics, improve access to competitive financing, and support broader adoption of biomethane solutions in the region; expectations this partnership will strengthen Greenlane's competitive position in Brazilian biomethane market and build a scalable industrial platform; the anticipated performance of Cascade LF and Linear NRU technology including the delivery up to 99% methane recovery; and suitability of the Cascade MS solution for large biodigester projects;the expectation Brazil represents a significant opportunity for biomethane project development; forecasts of Brazil's biomethane production by 2035; expectations regarding initial production capacity equivalent to approximately twelve units per year of 2,500 Nm³/hour systems, or six units per year of 5,000 Nm³/hour systems, or a combination thereof, based on a single daily production shift; that such initial production capacity anticipates future demand and maintains market-competitive lead times; and the potential to further scale capacity as market evolves. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this press release and is based on assumptions management believed to be reasonable at the time, including assumptions regarding future industry trends, regulatory developments, the successful commercialization of new technologies,the Company's ability to execute its strategic plans and that the potential maximum production capacity assumes full utilization which is dependant on actual sales and market demand While management considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to management, there is no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. By their nature, forward-looking information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond the Company's control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this press release. Additional risk factors can also be found in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis, and its Annual Information Form, all of which have been filed under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.com. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE Greenlane Renewables Inc.

For more information please contact: Incite Capital Markets, Darren Seed / Clayton Paradis, Ph: 604.493.2004, Brad Douville, CEO, Greenlane Renewables, Email: [email protected]