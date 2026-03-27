Greenlane Announces Customer's Inauguration of its new Strategic Biomethane Hub in Brazil

~Greenlane customer, Orizon, inaugurated its biomethane producing project featuring a system supplied by Greenlane at Ecoparque Jaboatão, connecting waste management to decarbonization solutions for industry, urban mobility, and households~

VANCOUVER, BC, March 27, 2026 /CNW/ - Greenlane Renewables Inc. ("Greenlane" or the "Company") (TSX: GRN) (FSE: 52G) announced its customer, Orizon Valorização de Resíduos S.A. ("Orizon"), a leading platform in integrated circular economy and energy transition solutions, today inaugurated its new biomethane plant at Ecoparque Jaboatão in Pernambuco, Brazil, featuring a complete biogas upgrading system supplied by Greenlane. With an investment of R$258 million (C$62 million), the facility positions Orizon at the forefront of renewable fuel production in Brazil, integrating waste management, energy infrastructure, and decarbonization into a single strategic asset.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Brazil's Minister of Mines and Energy, Alexandre Silveira; the Governor of Pernambuco, Raquel Lyra; the Mayor of Jaboatão dos Guararapes, Mano Medeiros; the Mayor of Recife, João Campos; and the State Superintendent of Banco do Nordeste do Brasil (BNB), Hugo Luiz de Queiroz.

The Minister was honored by Orizon in recognition of his contribution to advancing Brazil's energy transition agenda.

Developed by Orizon, and supplied by Greenlane, the new biomethane plant harnesses biogas generated from the decomposition of waste, which is captured and purified to produce biomethane. The result is a renewable fuel that can be used within existing fossil gas distribution infrastructure without requiring modifications, while also reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

The new facility has the capacity to produce 110,000 m³ per day of biomethane, which will be injected directly into the Copergás (Pernambuco Gas Company) pipeline network and distributed for residential and industrial use. Greenlane announced the system supply contract on October 5, 2023, and onsite construction began in May 2024 and was completed at the end of 2025, with financing provided by BNB.

Exploring the Ecopark

Prior to the inauguration ceremony, authorities visited the headquarters of the Instituto Orizon Social in Jaboatão, located within the ecopark. The institute is a non-profit organization supported by Orizon that operates in regions where the company is present, focusing on environmental education and initiatives that contribute to local sustainable development.

Following this, authorities participated in a technical visit to the biomethane plant, where they observed the biogas purification process firsthand.

"It has been an absolute delight for Greenlane to collaborate with Orizon on this flagship biomethane project in the Brazilian State of Pernambuco, which represents a critical piece of infrastructure providing low-carbon energy to the local community," said Brad Douville, Chief Executive Officer of Greenlane. "This was a large and complex project built on the strength of Greenlane's proven track record and deep base of experience. Greenlane is committed to enabling its customers to enhance revenue generating biomethane output from their assets while minimizing upfront investment, making biomethane projects more accessible and scalable."

About Biomethane

Biomethane is a 100% renewable and sustainable fuel produced by purifying biogas derived from the decomposition of organic matter, such as municipal waste.

At Ecoparque Jaboatão, the biogas originates from the decomposition of 3,500 tonnes of waste generated daily by 2.5 million people across Recife, Jaboatão dos Guararapes, Cabo de Santo Agostinho, Vitória de Santo Antão, and Moreno.

Benefits

One of the key advantages of biomethane is that, unlike other renewable fuels, its production from landfills ensures a continuous supply without seasonality. In addition, production sites are typically located near major urban centers, providing a stable supply for heavy-duty and urban transportation fleets, as well as industrial applications.

Another benefit is the existing infrastructure, which includes a city gate connected to the gas distribution network, enabling immediate injection of biomethane into the fossil gas system. Orizon is also evaluating the future implementation of liquefaction systems to serve customers outside the pipeline network and expand biomethane availability across Brazil.

In 2025, Brazil's National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) granted authorization for the Jaboatão plant to produce and commercialize biomethane, confirming that the operation fully complies with the agency's technical and operational requirements.

Strategic Asset

"The inauguration of the biomethane plant at Ecoparque Jaboatão marks a milestone for the sustainable development of Pernambuco and Brazil, expanding the availability of competitive and sustainable energy solutions in the country," said Milton Pilão, CEO of Orizon. "With this new unit, we are increasing biomethane production with reliability, predictability, and industrial-scale capacity. This solution enables our clients to advance their decarbonization goals with environmental integrity and operational efficiency, without compromising performance."

Greenlane continues to expand its global presence by providing advanced biogas desulfurization and upgrading solutions that help customers decarbonize energy systems while creating long-term environmental and economic value.

About Ecoparque Jaboatão dos Guararapes: With an area of 1.1 million m², the ecopark is responsible for the environmentally appropriate disposal of 3,500 tonnes of waste per day generated by 2.5 million people across Recife, Jaboatão dos Guararapes, Cabo de Santo Agostinho, Vitória de Santo Antão, and Moreno. More than 550 garbage trucks arrive daily. The site houses the largest Mechanical Sorting Unit (UTM) in Latin America, capable of sorting more than 20 types of materials, ensuring a consistent and traceable supply of recycled materials. Recovered products include plastics, paper, wood, metal, and glass. The UTM also produces refuse-derived fuel (RDF), a sustainable alternative to petroleum coke with lower pollutant emissions. The ecopark includes a 28.5 MW thermoelectric plant that converts biogas into electricity and generates carbon credits by preventing methane emissions into the atmosphere.

About Orizon: Listed on Brazil's B3 stock exchange and operating 18 ecoparks across 12 states, Orizon is an integrated platform for sustainable waste valorization solutions that drive the circular economy. Its operations range from environmentally appropriate waste disposal to the transformation of waste into new resources, including biomethane, biogas, recyclable materials, RDF, organic fertilizers, and carbon credits. The company contributes to Brazil's and the advancement of the national sanitation framework, supporting the closure of open dumps while promoting environmental, social, and public health benefits. Through Instituto Orizon Social, the company reinforces its sustainability mission with initiatives focused on the social and environmental development of the communities in which it operates.

About Greenlane Renewables

Greenlane is driving change: accelerating the energy transition. We are cleaning up two of the largest and most difficult to decarbonize sectors of the global energy system: the natural gas grid and commercial transportation. As a pioneer and leading global specialist in biogas desulfurization and upgrading, we have been actively contributing to the decarbonization of our planet for over 35 years with more than 500 systems sold into 32 countries. We transform biogas generated from organic waste into high-value grid-ready renewable natural gas ("RNG") from a wide range of sources such as landfills, sugar mills, dairy farms, wastewater, and food waste. Greenlane is transforming energy production and creating new, sustainable revenue streams for its customers - all while dramatically reducing carbon emissions. Partner with us, let's accelerate the energy transition together. For further information, please visit www.greenlanerenewables.com.

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION – This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not historical in nature contain forward-looking information. Forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "is expected", "likely", "should", "would", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "proposed", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "can", "may" or "will" happen. In particular, this news release contains forward looking information relating to the ability of Greenlane's Cascade system to position Orizon at the forefront of renewable fuel production in Brazil; the operational capacity of the Ecoparque Jaboatão biomethane facility and its ability to produce and inject 110,000 m³ of biomethane per day into the Copergás pipeline network; the expected decarbonization benefits and greenhouse gas emission reductions resulting from the plant's integration with waste management and energy infrastructure; the continuing strength of the engagement between Greenlane and Orizon; and Greenlane's ability to leverage its biogas upgrading solutions to expand its global presence and create long-term environmental and economic value. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this press release and is based on assumptions management believed to be reasonable at the time, including assumptions regarding the technical performance of the Cascade system, the stability of the renewable energy regulatory framework in Brazil and the Company's ability to execute its global growth strategy. By their nature, forward-looking information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond the Company's control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this press release. Additional risk factors can also be found in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis and its Annual Information Form, all of which have been filed under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.com. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE Greenlane Renewables Inc.

For more information please contact: Incite Capital Markets, Darren Seed / Clayton Paradis, Ph: 604.493.2004; Brad Douville, CEO, Greenlane Renewables, Email: [email protected]